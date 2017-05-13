The momentary Triumph of Christ’s Enemies by John Vennari

Would Anyone Regard This as Our Lady’s Triumph?
by John Vennari
It is astounding that many Catholics – including those who represent various Fatima Apostolates – actually propound the idea that Pope John Paul II’s 1984 consecration of the world fulfilled Our Lady’s request to consecrate Russia, even though “Russia” was not mentioned, and the bishops of the world did not participate. Even more astonishing: many Catholics have lost the sense of the Faith so severely, they fail to see that we live not in a period that in any way resembles the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Rather, we live in an age that reflects the momentary triumph of Our Lord’s enemies.
We will take a quick look at the plans for the deChristianization of society, laid out by Freemasonry in the 19th Century, by Communism in the 1950s, and again by Communists in the United States in the early 1990s. It is clear that Satan’s plan is now in ascendance.
“Let us popularize vice amongst the multitude…”.
In his 1884 encyclical against Freemasonry, Humanum Genus, Pope Leo XIII warned that the Secret Societies strive to corrupt morals in society, since the man who is morally weakened will more readily come under the influence of their godless principles.
After speaking of stage plays, books and pamphlets that are “remarkable for license” (which would be considered tame compared to today), Pope Leo warned: “For, since generally no one is accustomed to obey crafty and clever men so submissively as those whose soul is weakened and broken down by the domination of the passions, there have been in the sect of the Freemasons some who have plainly determined and proposed that, artfully and of set purpose, the multitude should be satiated with a boundless license of vice, as, when this had been done, it would easily come under their power and authority …”
1 The infamous 19th Century Masonic document The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita
2 likewise speaks of their plan to spread immorality, especially by the corruption of women. “In order to destroy Catholicism, it is necessary to commence by suppressing women … but since we cannot suppress women, let us corrupt her.”
3 The Alta Vendita said further: “Tertullian was right in saying that the blood of the martyrs was the seed of Christians. Let us, then, not make martyrs, but let us popularize vice amongst the multitude. Let us cause them to draw it in by their five senses; to drink it in, to be saturated with it … Make vicious hearts and you will have no more Catholics … It is corruption en masse that we have undertaken.”
4 Is Communist Goals to Subvert Us
We see Communism announced similar aims. In 1958, former FBI agent Leon Skousen documented 45 Communist goals to subvert America from within. They are detailed in his book, The Naked Communist.
Here are five of these goals:
• Goal 24: Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech;
• Goal 25: Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio and TV;
• Goal 16: Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy”;
• Goal 27: Infiltrate the Churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible…;
• Goal 40: Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce. Each of these goals listed by Mr. Skousen, considered unthinkable in the America of 1958, are not only accomplished in the United States, but are principal components in today’s pop-culture, as purveyed by Hollywood, rock and roll, MTV, Internet and countless other media.5 Now, to take this up to the present: we see the forces of organized naturalism, the force of secularism, and yes, even the forces of the Communist spirit at work in our nation to this day.
1992: Communist Party USA
There is a fascinating documentary released a few years back called Grinding America Down by former Idaho Representative Curtis Brown. In the beginning of the documentary, Rep. Brown tells the story of when he was a graduate student in 1992, a writer-acquaintance asked Brown to attend a weekend meeting for him with the Communist Party USA. The meeting was held at Berkeley University. Here, Brown saw the Communists propounding a strategy for further subversion of America from within.
• To break down the family – the Communists urged promotion of co-habitation (living together out of wedlock) and the Feminist Movement;
• To destroy our culture and religion – the Communists encouraged promotion of homosexuality;
• “To destroy business” – Brown relates, the Communists in 1992 said “they wanted to get behind the environmental movement, as they saw it as the only vehicle capable of creating enough regulation and red tape to discourage business growth.”
1 The infamous 19th Century Masonic document The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita
2 likewise speaks of their plan to spread immorality, especially by the corruption of women. “In order to destroy Catholicism, it is necessary to commence by suppressing women … but since we cannot suppress women, let us corrupt her.”
3 The Alta Vendita said further: “Tertullian was right in saying that the blood of the martyrs was the seed of Christians. Let us, then, not make martyrs, but let us popularize vice amongst the multitude. Let us cause them to draw it in by their five senses; to drink it in, to be saturated with it … Make vicious hearts and you will have no more Catholics … It is corruption en masse that we have undertaken.”
4 Is Communist Goals to Subvert Us
We see Communism announced similar aims. In 1958, former FBI agent Leon Skousen documented 45 Communist goals to subvert America from within. They are detailed in his book, The Naked Communist.
Here are five of these goals:
• Goal 24: Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech;
• Goal 25: Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio and TV;
• Goal 16: Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy”;
• Goal 27: Infiltrate the Churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible…;
• Goal 40: Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce. Each of these goals listed by Mr. Skousen, considered unthinkable in the America of 1958, are not only accomplished in the United States, but are principal components in today’s pop-culture, as purveyed by Hollywood, rock and roll, MTV, Internet and countless other media.5 Now, to take this up to the present: we see the forces of organized naturalism, the force of secularism, and yes, even the forces of the Communist spirit at work in our nation to this day.
1992: Communist Party USA
There is a fascinating documentary released a few years back called Grinding America Down by former Idaho Representative Curtis Brown. In the beginning of the documentary, Rep. Brown tells the story of when he was a graduate student in 1992, a writer-acquaintance asked Brown to attend a weekend meeting for him with the Communist Party USA. The meeting was held at Berkeley University. Here, Brown saw the Communists propounding a strategy for further subversion of America from within.
• To break down the family – the Communists urged promotion of co-habitation (living together out of wedlock) and the Feminist Movement;
• To destroy our culture and religion – the Communists encouraged promotion of homosexuality;
• “To destroy business” – Brown relates, the Communists in 1992 said “they wanted to get behind the environmental movement, as they saw it as the only vehicle capable of creating enough regulation and red tape to discourage business growth.”
Brown said that when he was at this 1992 meeting, he thought to himself: this plan is so radical, I’m probably not going to have to worry about it in my lifetime. But around 2006 or so, he remembered the 1992 event, and was stunned to realize that every goal the Communists had set at that meeting was fulfilled in the United States. In the same documentary, former White House Staff Economic Advisor Jim Simpson noted, “Patrick Moore, who was a co-founder of Green Peace, and he was a very dedicated environmentalist, quit Greenpeace when he realized that it had been captured by radical leftists who were intent on using the environmental movement as a vehicle to destroy capitalism.” This is why many environmentalists have been called Watermelons: green on the outside, red on the inside.
It is no surprise that Barack Obama pushes, as much as he is able, the environmentalist agenda, as well as homosexuality and feminism. Even more disturbing, however, is that certain members of the present-day Vatican, in their Modernist thrust to allegedly “dialogue” with the world, give the appearance of espousing the same evils promoted by the enemies of Christ.
Documents emanating from Synod 2014, as well as the prepatory documents for the 2015 Synod, unbelievable as it sounds, say we should look for ‘positive elements’ of co-habitation.6 The 2014 Synod mid-term document spoke of the ‘positive aspects’ of homosexuality. 7 We see Cardinals speaking of the alleged ‘positive aspects’ of ‘stable’ homosexual relationships. 8 These same men who propound these scandalous proposals maintain their influence of power in the 2015 Synod now underway.
And sad to say, the push for environmentalism in the present pontificate not only reflects the plan called for by the enemies of Christ and Christian civilization, but also has nothing to do with the competence and duties of the papal office.
What we have in this case is religion at the service of humanity, religion at the service of ecology. It is a mancentered disorientation caused by a reckless sentimentality, and by the spirit of Modernism.
We live in the world now dominated by the spirit of Antichrist, as clearly laid out in the documented plans of Freemasonry and Communism. We have become so used to this unprecedented level of corruption, however, many Catholics believe the 1984 Consecration fulfilled the requirements of Our Lady, and we are now, somehow, living through the beginning of the Triumph of Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart. This is ludicrous, and demonstrates that too many of us have become tone-deaf to the music of Catholic Truth.
It is no surprise that Barack Obama pushes, as much as he is able, the environmentalist agenda, as well as homosexuality and feminism. Even more disturbing, however, is that certain members of the present-day Vatican, in their Modernist thrust to allegedly “dialogue” with the world, give the appearance of espousing the same evils promoted by the enemies of Christ.
Documents emanating from Synod 2014, as well as the prepatory documents for the 2015 Synod, unbelievable as it sounds, say we should look for ‘positive elements’ of co-habitation.6 The 2014 Synod mid-term document spoke of the ‘positive aspects’ of homosexuality. 7 We see Cardinals speaking of the alleged ‘positive aspects’ of ‘stable’ homosexual relationships. 8 These same men who propound these scandalous proposals maintain their influence of power in the 2015 Synod now underway.
And sad to say, the push for environmentalism in the present pontificate not only reflects the plan called for by the enemies of Christ and Christian civilization, but also has nothing to do with the competence and duties of the papal office.
What we have in this case is religion at the service of humanity, religion at the service of ecology. It is a mancentered disorientation caused by a reckless sentimentality, and by the spirit of Modernism.
We live in the world now dominated by the spirit of Antichrist, as clearly laid out in the documented plans of Freemasonry and Communism. We have become so used to this unprecedented level of corruption, however, many Catholics believe the 1984 Consecration fulfilled the requirements of Our Lady, and we are now, somehow, living through the beginning of the Triumph of Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart. This is ludicrous, and demonstrates that too many of us have become tone-deaf to the music of Catholic Truth.
Original The Fatima Crusader | Winter 2015
No comments:
Post a Comment