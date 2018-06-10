Dear Lord, the Uganda Martyrs were willing to give their lives as witness of their faith in You. Help us to have the same courage and bestow upon us the faith of these martyrs - that we too may live our lives as witness to Your Love for us, and our love of You.
Mt 10 :26-28 :
“So do not be afraid of them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What I tell you in the dark, speak in the daylight; what is whispered in your ear, proclaim from the roofs. Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.
"Blessed Are the Pure of Heart, For They Shall See God."
THE NINE DAYS PRAYER IN HONOR OF THE MARTYRS OF PURITY
The Promise
Pray this prayer three times a day after the Rosary for nine days for someone struggling with the sin of any sin of impurity; especially fornication. During that time and afterwards add fasting of some type with almsgiving, along with wearing the Brown Scapular as a prayer for the Blood of Jesus to cover both you and the person you're praying for to be delivered.
The Promise is that God will grant that person the Graces of repentance within 30 days. They might return to their sin patterns as anyone often does. But the person you pray, sacrifice, fast and give alms for in the Name of Jesus WILL know and understand the terrible nature of this sin and be given the clear knowledge to repent.
In a world where people are caught "do whatever feels good" and "right and wrong are what YOU make it"; such a Grace to know the truth of God's Word is a great gift indeed!
The Prayer
DELIVERANCE PRAYER IN HONOR OF THE UGANDAN MARTYRS OF PURITY
Oh Great and Merciful Heavenly Father, we come to you today in the Name of Jesus Your Blessed and Holy Son by the Power of Your Most Holy Spirit to ask deliverance from the evils of the twisted sin of fornication for _______________. We especially pray, fast and cry out this day concerning_____________ caught in the trap of homosexuality and we ask that you honor the prayers and witness of the Holy Martyrs of Uganda on ________’s behalf.
We know your Holy Word forbids these things as abominations and that the wages of unrepented sin is death. But the world has chosen to bend the knee to what it popular, instead of what is right. It seeks approval for these acts, instead of repentance; it cries out for acceptance instead of transformation and healing. It seeks conformity instead of the Peace of Christ that passes all understanding.
This was the test given to the Martyrs of Uganda: would they obey God or obey man? They were given the choice: support, approve or ignore the sins of homosexuality and fornication or die.
They chose death and found their glory in the ashes of the flames of martyrdom rather than offend You and lose their immortal souls. For this reason, the Body of Christ honors them in their victory and blesses You for giving them the strength to deny the flesh, even unto death by sword and fire.
Please grant _____________ that same grace of strength and courage in his/her/their time of need. Open Your arms of love and power to help__________ overcome sin as the Holy Martyrs did. Deliver_________ from the snare of the Enemy. Give him/her/their the faith to believe Your Word, receive Your Hope and walk in Your Victory over this sin and every other evil that the world, the flesh and the devil may have in store for him/her/their.
Most of all, dear Father, heal the wounds and confusion that have caused_________ to fall into this sin in the first place. Bring forgiveness to__________’s heart, cleaning to _________’s body and clarity to _____________’s mind for any act of violence or abuse that opened the door to this pattern of sin. Forgive those around him/her/their that may have caused this problem through neglect, cruelty or stupidity. Help us to support____________’s recovery that we might be instruments of Your Healing to him/her/their and many others.
I ask for the Promise of the Martyrs be given to ______________: that he/she would be given the Grace to clearly see and understand homosexuality as sin, to repent of any and all attachment to it and any other sin of impurity and that _____________ would find total and complete deliverance and victory in Christ within thirty days time.
I especially ask this for the many members of the clergy and the entertainment industry who are caught up in this enslavement, particularly, __________.
Have mercy on them, Holy Lord! Forgive us our trespasses against all who have fallen into this sin and help us to bring them Your Love and Salvation.
In the Name of Jesus and for the sake of His Precious Blood shed in the pain and shame of the Cross, do whatever it takes to bring ____________ out of darkness into Your marvelous light and let it begin today. Amen.
Saint Mary Magdalene, pray for us
Saint Francis of Assisi, pray for us
Saint Margaret of Cortona, pray for us
Saint Thomas Aquinas, pray for us
Saint Philomena, pray for us
Saint Maria Goretti, pray for us
Saint Dymphna, pray for us
All the Holy Martyrs of Uganda and all holy martyrs of purity, pray for us
AFTERWARDS
If you haven't prayed a Rosary yet, say it after this prayer. One segment of the Rosary of either the Joyful, Sorrowful or Glorious mysteries will suffice for the Promise. But you could do the Prayer in the morning with the Joyful Mysteries, afternoon with the Sorrowful Mysteries and then finish out the evening with the Glorious Mysteries, saying the Martyrs' Prayer each time.
We're doing the Prayer at Noon, Three and Six each day.
JOIN YOUR PRAYER WITH FASTING AND ALMSGIVING
1) Abstain from something as a fast to God during this prayer time and afterwards as an extra daily sacrifice to the Lord for that person's deliverance. Remember that some evil spirits only come out, "through prayer and fasting."
This fast can be giving up cigarettes, candy, pop, TV, movies, and anything else you may enjoy. If it costs money, donate what you have saved from giving it up to a charity that works with sexually abused children or adults.
2) That's where the almsgiving comes into play. Make a sacrificial offering of love to a place that cares for sexually abused children or domestic violence victims. Do it quietly for God in the name of the person you are praying for to ask the Lord to bless that person with repentance and healing.
The special Nine Days Prayer in Honor of the Martyrs of Purity, combined with praying the Rosary, fasting and almsgiving is very pleasing to God.
WE NEED TO START USING THESE WEAPONS AGAINST THE SIN TIDE SATAN HAS UNLEASED IN THIS COUNTRY (AND WORLDWIDE).
Mary is God's secret weapon of purity in these end times of sin and confusion. Let us ask this Valiant Woman to stand with us in prayer against the Enemy who would turn our land into a vast wasteland of impurity and death.
Together the Church can defeat sin and reclaim what is lost in the Name of Jesus Christ and the Power of His Precious Blood!
BT+
