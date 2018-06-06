Blasphemous Argentine satanists use Bergoglio´s image as advertising to promote Satanism and homosexuality to children

A couple of Argentines whom Bergoglio received in 2016 mocked the Body of Christ prior to the solemnity of the Corpus Christi
Two Argentinian satanic artists – Emiliano Paolini and Rita Marianela Perelli – are using the advertising image of Bergoglio to promote their satanic collection mixed with blasphemous toys that ridicule and mock the Catholic faith.
Ephesians 5:12-13 For it is shameful even to mention what such people do secretly; but everything exposed by the light becomes visible.
The Argentine blasphemous couples Emiliano "Pool" Paolini and Marianela Perelli went to the Vatican in 2016 to 'ask' for the "Imprimatur" of the Barbies collection called: "Barbie, the Plastic Religion", which includes a Barbie Porsche 911 with Ken as Krishna, Buddah and Jesus.
"Mattel wanted to celebrate the sixty years of the doll and they summoned us for a show that was made in the Louvre, in Paris: Once there we wrote to a representative of the Vatican" they said to Perfil.
@poolymarianela: The #manual to understand our work and the #jesuscake by @capitanintriga On communion "The truth is that we always found it a confusing and traumatizing ritual. Therefore, in Kidstianismo there is a giant cake with the shape of Christ "
|Barbie (“Our Lady of Mattel”) Ken (“Sacred Heart of Mattel”)
No comments:
Post a Comment