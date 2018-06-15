At the end of the General Audience Bergoglio Hails World Football Cup Russia 2018 instead of condemning the legalization of abortion in Argentina

The same day that the parliament of Argentina gave the green light to abortion, Bergoglio used the General audience to hails World Football Cup Russia 2018
Speaking at Wednesday's General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Bergoglio greeted all those who will be following an event that goes beyond frontiers, he said.
“May this important sporting event be an occasion for encounter, dialogue and brotherhood between different religions and cultures, and foster solidarity and peace among nations”.
And before greeting the Italian-speaking faithful: “Tomorrow, the world football championship will kick off in Russia” Bergoglio recalled: “I wish to send my cordial greetings to the football players and organizers, as well as to all those who will be following this event that overcomes every barrier through the social media”.
No comments:
Post a Comment