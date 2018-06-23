Bergoglio eliminates the hierarchies granting powers reserved to bishops and popes to a modernist priest who dresses as a layman

|Luis Toro
See how far the modernist heresy has come. In 2016 Bergoglio conferred to the modernist priest Luis Toro indefinite power to forgive sins reserved to the Pope and the Bishops. The modernist priest acts as a "vice-pope".
At the end of the video they say: give us the blessing Father because the blessing of an international missionary of mercy is the blessing of the Holy Father. And Luis Toro give the blessing as if he was a pope.
Luis Toro says he is an "international missionary" sent by Bergoglio, he is a missionary of a new non-Catholic international church.
"Father Luis Toro Priest of the Most High God Currently International Missionary of Mercy sent by, his holiness Pope Francis who authorized him to forgive the sins reserved for bishops and even the pope."
Bergoglio allows the proselytizing of this Venezuelan modernist priest so that Luis Toro uses the Word of God to proselytize to support Bergolio's actions.
Another Bergoglio´s modernist experiment for the "church for the poor" where the hierarchies and ecclesiastical orders are eliminated. A place where only the dogma of the papacy exists to be used to promote apostasy.
The Pact of the catacombs made by modernist bishops to dress as laymen, who reject the hierarchies, dogmas and rules of the Church where the priesthood is desacralized. The cultural Marxism that rejects the Catholic Church and replaces it with the "church of the poor" who are liberated from the "oppression" of the laws and rules of the Church.
|Luis Toro
He does not have an assigned parish because he travels around the world to give his talks and uses the spaces of the church for that purpose.
