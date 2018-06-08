Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Priest – Most loving JESUS, how great is the love, which YOU have poured out upon the world. How casual and careless is our response! Kneeling before YOU, we wish to atone for the indifference ; and the slights which pierce YOU to the heart.
Response – Praise to the Heart of JESUS, our Savior and our GOD.
Priest – We ask forgiveness for our own shameful neglect. We wish to make amends for those who are obstinate in their unbelief, for those who turn away from the light; and, wander like sheep without a shepherd; and, for those who have broken their baptismal promises , and reject the gentle yoke of YOUR law.
Response: Praise to the Heart of JESUS, our Savior and GOD.
Priest: We wish to make amends for the sins of our society; for lust and degradation, for the corruption of the young, for indifference and blasphemy, for attacks against YOUR Church, for irreverence and even sacrilege against YOUR love in the Blessed Sacrament; and, for the public defiance of YOUR law.
Response: Praise to the Heart of JESUS, our Savior and our God.
Priest: These are the sins for which YOU died; but, now, we share in YOUR atonement by offering on the altar in union with YOU, the living sacrifice YOU made on the cross, joining to it, the sufferings of YOUR Virgin Mother; and, those of all the saints, and the whole Church.
Response: Praise to the Heart of JESUS, our Savior and our GOD.
Priest: We promise we shall faithfully make reparation for our own sins; and, those of others by a strong faith, by holy living, and, by obedience to the law of the Gospel, whose greatest commandment is that of charity. This can only be accomplished with YOUR help and YOUR grace.
Response: Praise to the Heart of JESUS, our Savior and our GOD.
Priest: We also promise to do our best to discourage others from insulting YOU; and, to bring whoever we can to follow YOU.
Response: Praise to the Heart of JESUS, our Savior and our GOD.
Priest: JESUS, LORD, receive this loving act of homage together with the prayers of our LADY, who stood by the Cross, our model in reparation. Please keep us faithful, even to the point of death, give us the gift of perseverance, and lead us all to our promised land in Heaven; where YOU, with the FATHER and the HOLY SPIRIT, live and reign for ever and ever. Amen.
Response: Praise to the Heart of JESUS, our Savior and our GOD.
(There is a Partial Indulgence granted to the Christian Faithful, who devoutly recite the above Act of Reparation. The Indulgence will be a Plenary one, when this Act of Reparation is publicly recited on the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of JESUS).
Source: E.W.T.N. Eternal Word Television Network.
