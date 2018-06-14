Bergoglio refused to condemn the abortion law in Argentina

Without Bergoglio condemning abortion, the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina approved the abortion bill.
Bergoglio has turned his back on the defense of the right to be born of Argentine children at risk of being killed in the mother's womb.
The Chamber of Deputies of Argentina approved the abortion project that will now be discussed in the Senate. After the news Bergoglio has not yet condemned the approval of this abortion Bill that is debated in his own Country. Just as he has not condemned the law of abortion in Ireland.
