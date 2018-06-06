By his silence, Bergolio is supporting abortion in Argentina

Francis' Video Message to Argentina to Vote Against Abortion:
Bergoglio is interested in promoting football in Argentina, instead in defending the Catholic faith.
Meanwhile, the transvestite Roberto Trinidad (well known as Flor de la V) to whom Bergoglio allowed gay adoption in a sacrilegious ceremony vowed he would (as a known apostate) not teach the children in the Catholic faith but instead would teach them to accept homosexuality. He is now promoting abortion in front of Argentina's parliament in Buenos Aires.
|Roberto Trinidad: "My mother's femicide is the State."
The transvestite who recognizes that he does not care if there is life, accuses the State for the death of his mother who died bleeding when having a clandestine abortion. He promotes the "safe abortion" argument used by feminist radicals when is no such thing as a "safe abortion". We have seen the case of a New York doctor, who performed over 40,000 abortions and still perforated the uterus of a woman who later died after bleeding.
Leonardo Boff: “Francis is More Liberal than what is Supposed”, He “Permitted a Homosexual Couple to Adopt a Child”Answering Pro-abortion Rhetoric If abortion is restricted, women will again die by the thousands from dangerous back-alley abortions
Abortion is a safe and simple procedure
