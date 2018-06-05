A couple of Argentines whom Bergoglio received in 2016 mocked the Body of Christ prior to the solemnity of the Corpus Christi

TIA:
Blasphemous cake causes turmoil in Argentina
From May 24 to 28, 2018, the Contemporary Art Festival of Argentina (Feria de Arte Contemporanea de Argentina - FACA) took place in Buenos Aires.
Two Argentinian "artists" – Emiliano Paolini and Rita Marianela Perelli – made a cake in the shape of Our Lord Jesus Christ as part of their exhibition.
When the Minister of Culture of Buenos Aires, Enrique Avogrado, passed by his exhibition, Paolini, first row below at left, made a mockery of the Holy Eucharist, inviting the Minister, second from the left, and the President of the Festival, third, to come and eat the body of Christ. The blasphemous mockery was received with smiles and both accepted slices of the cake to eat, above and below second row.
Catholics from Argentina became indignant – we compliment them for this good reaction – and are promoting a petition asking for the resignation of Avogrado. At this moment the petition counts (30,107) signatures. You may add your protest by signing the petition here.
The two "artists" have a long list of blasphemies in their repertoire, as you can witness from the sixth to the tenth rows below. Among many others is their representation of Our Lady of Lujan, Patroness of Argentina, as a Barbie doll. Given this continuous agenda of blasphemies, we wonder whether they are Satanists.
As it happens with almost everything that is bad today, these two "artists" were received by
Pope Francis in a general audience at St. Peter's Square, and delivered to him their Barbie-Mary. The (blasphemous) gift was accepted with a warm smile by Pope Bergoglio, while Paolini filmed the scene to legitimatize their work in face of criticism from Catholics, last row. This papal attitude encouraged the couple to continue on their path of blasphemies...
Sáncte Míchael Archángele, defénde nos in proélio, cóntra nequítiam et insídias diáboli ésto præsídium. Ímperet ílli Déus, súpplices deprecámur: tuque, prínceps milítiæ cæléstis, Sátanam aliósque spíritus malígnos, qui ad perditiónem animárum pervagántur in múndo, divína virtúte, in inférnum detrúde. Ámen.
The video has other information such as the "catholic" head of Argentine government Rodriguez Larreta who was also received by Bergoglio in a private meeting in August 2016 after promoting the Gay adoption in Argentina in May 2016.
During the act, Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta said Scholas is in line with one of his city's goals, which is for "all residents to have, wherever they live, the same rights and the same opportunities."
Bergoglio opens by videoconference 3 educational units in the Americas, AfricaBergoglio inaugurated the branch in Villa 31 of Buenos Aires
