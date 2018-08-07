The Homosexual activist couple that Bergoglio congratulates have turned one of their adopted children into a homosexual and using them all as gay activists

Aug 8, 2017 The Brazilian gay activist Toni Reis with this gay partner David Harrad have claimed on a social network that Bergoglio congratulated them- for the baptism of three children, they have adopted.
They had already been baptized. The adopter homosexual activist David Harrad belongs to the Anglican church. The apostate José Antônio Peruzzo in Brazil allowed the gay activists couple to re-baptize them inside the Catholic Church.
When they re-baptized them again used Valderes Aparedica Hallu as the godmother. In 2015 the godmother took a picture calling them godchildren 'Com os afihados e a netinha' "with the godchildren and the granddaughter".
The fraudulent catholic certificate of baptism lists the names of gay activists as if they were the true parents of children, thereby accepting gay adoptions.
Homosexual couple of gay activists corrupt adopted children with the complicity of the Brazilian Government and the apostate church.
The activist Homosexuals couple use the children and have also turned them into gay activists.
The gay couple activists use the children in the gay pride parade to promote the acceptance of homosexuality and gay adoptions.
The homosexual couple have turned one of their adopted children into a homosexual.
No Catholic faithful can be the sponsors of a fraud in which gay adoptions are approved and legitimizes the recognition of gay pseudo-marriages and the abominable vice of sodomy because it is an act of apostasy, and the godfather or godmother of this abomination becomes an apostate.
|Lula with gay activist Toni Reis
