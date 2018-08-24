Illinois Launches Investigation Into Chicago Archdiocese
The threat of multiple grand jury investigations being launched across the nation, as well as speculation of a possible RICO prosecution from the Department of Justice — a move that would have enormous financial consequences for the Church in America —
RICO Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
O'Malley, Cupich, Farrell, Dolan, Tobin knew about McCarrick
In the neighbouring state of Missouri attorney general Josh Hawley said he was launching an investigation into sex crimes in the Church in the state.
An international network of pedophile priests who are moved from one country to another to evade justice.
Peruvian victims of sexual abuse accuse the Vatican of hiding in Rome the founder of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae community
⚑ Bergoglio covered up and protected the homosexual predator Juan Carlos Maccarone within the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA)
Pope Francis and his cardinal allies... known to interfere... on abuse cases... Consider case of [serial sex-abuser] Fr. Mauro Inzoli... Francis returned him to the priestly state."
|Gloria.TV News on the 18th of September 2015
Gloria.TV News on the 23rd of March 2017
Condemned: The Argentinean Supreme Court confirmed a 15-year prison sentence for Father Julio César Grassi for abuse of minors. Grassi became famous for his work for children, he had his own radio show and was well connected to politics. After Grassi's first condemnation in 2010 he was not stripped of his priestly faculties. The Argentinean Bishops' Conference headed by Cardinal Bergoglio even commissioned four books that strongly defended Grassi.
