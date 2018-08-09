Bergoglio was defeated in his own Country: Argentina keeps abortion outlawed!

Argentina’s Senate votes to keep abortion illegal.
Bergoglio has turned his back on the defense of life in his own country! While the Argentine Senate on Thursday rejected a bill to legalize and decriminalize abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy which followed a debate that deeply divided his own country; Bergoglio made no significant effort to defend the right to life of unborn babies.
On the contrary last week Bergoglio accepted a green handkerchief from the argentine campaign for legal and free abortion, causing a media impact on social networks in favor of abortion.
Bergoglio's refusal to defend the right to life of the unborn in his own country is so obvious that Argentina's Pro Life triumph is a defeat for Bergoglio's leftist agenda.
No comments:
Post a Comment