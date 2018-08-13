Outrage Over Pro-Gay Marriage Daniel O'Donnell Performing For Bergoglio

Country star, Daniel O’Donnell will be among the acts singing for Bergoglio and an estimated audience of 75,000 at the Festival of Families in Croke Park on Saturday, August 25. But his decision to appear was criticised by You’re a Star runner-up James Kilbane, because O’Donnell gave his support to a Yes vote in the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum
“I believe Daniel O’Donnell’s Yes stance in the referendum may have influenced many Catholic people to vote Yes in the Referendum.”
In the lead-up to the marriage referendum, O’Donnell was asked on RTÉ Radio One’s Ray Darcy Show what his stance on same-sex marriage was.
“I just feel we’re discriminating against a lot of people who feel their lives would be better,” he replied.
“I can’t see anything on the other side that will be detrimental.
“All of the people who know they’re talking about are telling us that it’s absolutely no difference who brings up the children, as long as they’re brought up in a loving environment.”
Speaking to the Irish Sun about Daniel O’Donnell’s engagement to play at the Festival of Families, devout Catholic Kilbane asked: ”How can Daniel O’Donnell perform for the Pope when his Yes stance in the gay marriage referendum was directly opposed to the Catholic Church here?
“What’s more, I believe Daniel O’Donnell’s Yes stance in the referendum may have influenced many Catholic people to vote Yes in the Referendum.”
