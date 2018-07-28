⚑ Bergoglio protected in the UCA the homosexual predator Juan Carlos Maccarone

Panorama católico internacional: Maccarone was a person close to the Kirchners. Maccarone was also dean of the Faculty of Theology of the UCA, Pontifical University of Buenos Aires, whose Grand Chancellor was then the Archbishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
The homosexual pedophile priest Maccarone was caught infraganti VIDEO.
In fact, when the scandal broke, the permanent commission of the CEA, chaired by Bergoglio at the time, produced a declaration of solidarity that produced an additional scandal.
Among the sexually abused some were minors, as in the case of Chascomús.
He resigned after admitting a homosexual relationship.
Then two scandals arose because he was allowed to celebrate the sacraments and officiate Masses and also because he continued to be helped by Bergoglio as professor emeritus of the UCA. Remained in ministry. Seen 2010 saying Confirmation Mass for teenagers. Santiago del Estero bishop emeritus
Bergoglio used the same tactic to cover the bishop of Chile Juan Barros:
Guillermo Marcó, spokesman for the archbishopric of Buenos Aires, considered that the resignation of Maccarone could be the result of a "political revenge for his fight for the needy in a province with impunity and a level of corruption that kept people in the more extreme poverty'.
Maccarone has been called "the diva" - of the Argentine Episcopate
The homosexual pedophile Maccarone is an icon honored by the heretical Third World priests of the option for the poor of Argentina.
The Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association, through its president Hebe de Bonafini, sent a letter to Maccarone to express his "solidarity" and emphasize that "the Church of Jesus" is what he represents
One of his successors is the Bokalic auxiliary Bishop of Bergoglio was responsible for allowing homosexual sacrilege in the Church of Santiago del Estero Argentina.
The homosexual pedophile was honored with a Catholic funeral.
