Closing Our Wallets on the Lavender Mafia

That’s My Money, Your Excellency
By Beverly Stevens, REGINA Editor
Drawing by Jane Rudkins Privett
Okay, I’ve had enough.
Last week, the story broke that a HIGH RANKING US CARDINAL has been a homosexual predator for decades.
This predator was appointed by JP II, over the objections of Americans who flew to Rome to voice them because they knew about his behavior. He was kept in office by Benedict and Francis. He was retired honorably, and now lives on the laity’s support.
Furthermore, members of the Catholic and secular media knew about his activities and said NOTHING.
This is IT, for me.
I know I speak for hundreds of millions of Catholics, not just in America, but around the world, when I say the following to the Lavender Mafia in the Catholic hierarchy:
Preying on seminarians
Because of you, most of my generation will die without Last Rites.
Why? You have sabotaged the future of the Faith by preventing honest young men with genuine vocations from entering our seminaries – calling them ‘rigid’ when you read in their eyes that you cannot suborn them.
And the ones you DO admit to seminaries? I have spoken personally with dozens of them. Your seminary teachers prey on them, using every grooming and abusive tactic in the book. If they acquiesce, they are prey for blackmail their entire careers. If they refuse, they are openly humiliated and mocked, until they leave – their faith all but shattered, their psyches all but destroyed.
As the mother of a son, here’s what I told a young man in the Frankfurt, Germany seminary who told me and my husband that his teacher was openly mocking him at lunch gatherings because he had refused to have sex with him – knowing full well the boy was from a poor family which couldn’t possibly afford to repay the tuition he would owe them if he quit.
If that boy was my son I would personally wreck your offices.
That’s right.
Tear all the freaking ‘artwork’ off your walls, and throw them all through your windows. Bust every piece of glass I could find, and before the police got there, I would do enough damage that every boy in that seminary would know that at least one parent would not take this crap lying down.
Solving the problem
But luckily for you, my son is not in a Catholic seminary. Instead, this is what I am going to do: I am going to close my wallet. And I am going to get Catholics all over the world to do the same thing.
So listen up, boys.
We, the Catholics, demand the end of the Lavender Mafia.
NOW.
And no crap about ‘zero tolerance’ a la the laughable ‘Dallas Charter’.
Giggling over the Cosmopolitans
I can hear you snickering over your Cosmopolitans, boys.
“Who does this woman think she is?”
Boys, in your world, I’m a nobody.
Except there’s literally hundreds of millions of ‘nobody’ Catholics just like me, and we are going to CLOSE OUR WALLETS.
I can hear you tittering, and toasting each other.
“What does she know about our sources of income?”
Well, each bishop is responsible for his own diocese, right? And about 95% of THAT income comes from 5% of donors, right?
So, boys, times have changed.
The information about what you are up to is all over the internet.
Aand the vast majority of Catholics are smart enough to simply divert their donations to the authentic Church, once they get the lowdown on what you and your minions are up to.
Tomorrow, I will outline our ‘Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval’ list of seminaries, charities and apostolates that teach the authentic Faith and which can be trusted with our money.
Did you really think we would let you destroy the Faith of our families, our treasure for 100 generations since Christ walked the earth?
Think again, your excellencies.
Drawing by Jane Rudkins Privett
Okay, I’ve had enough.
Last week, the story broke that a HIGH RANKING US CARDINAL has been a homosexual predator for decades.
Masturbating priests, forcing seminarians to sleep with him at his beach house paid for by Church funds – a Big Cheese in the homosexual networks within the priesthood which create a culture of abuse within the Church. (For those of you who are clutching your pearls in denial, kindly check out the media reports below — but be forewarned about their graphic content.)
This predator was appointed by JP II, over the objections of Americans who flew to Rome to voice them because they knew about his behavior. He was kept in office by Benedict and Francis. He was retired honorably, and now lives on the laity’s support.
Furthermore, members of the Catholic and secular media knew about his activities and said NOTHING.
This is IT, for me.
I know I speak for hundreds of millions of Catholics, not just in America, but around the world, when I say the following to the Lavender Mafia in the Catholic hierarchy:
- Do you really think we are stupid?
- You are parasites on the Body of Christ.
- You have overseen the disastrous destruction of the Church in the West, and have worked overtime to spin the story so that you appear to be the helpless victims or even the fearless champions of mindless ‘change’.
- Meanwhile, you do not believe in the Faith, easy to see because you don’t espouse it.
- As a result, the Church is in a tailspin, hemorrhaging Catholics across the West – souls lost to cults, sects and atheistic despair.
- Vocations are down AGAIN, after a brief uptick during Benedict’s pontificate.
- Meanwhile, the churches that represent the blood, sweat and tears of generations of Catholics are being sold on the real estate market to fuel fatuous pseudo-corporate ‘empowerment’ programs to ‘revitalize’ or ‘empower’ (I forget which nauseating buzzword) ‘vibrant’ parishes.
- This is not to mention your drug-fueled orgies where you assault our sons, or pay pennies for the services of other people’s sons in poor countries. (Google: ‘Sex abuse Saginaw Diocese’)
Preying on seminarians
Because of you, most of my generation will die without Last Rites.
Why? You have sabotaged the future of the Faith by preventing honest young men with genuine vocations from entering our seminaries – calling them ‘rigid’ when you read in their eyes that you cannot suborn them.
And the ones you DO admit to seminaries? I have spoken personally with dozens of them. Your seminary teachers prey on them, using every grooming and abusive tactic in the book. If they acquiesce, they are prey for blackmail their entire careers. If they refuse, they are openly humiliated and mocked, until they leave – their faith all but shattered, their psyches all but destroyed.
As the mother of a son, here’s what I told a young man in the Frankfurt, Germany seminary who told me and my husband that his teacher was openly mocking him at lunch gatherings because he had refused to have sex with him – knowing full well the boy was from a poor family which couldn’t possibly afford to repay the tuition he would owe them if he quit.
If that boy was my son I would personally wreck your offices.
That’s right.
Tear all the freaking ‘artwork’ off your walls, and throw them all through your windows. Bust every piece of glass I could find, and before the police got there, I would do enough damage that every boy in that seminary would know that at least one parent would not take this crap lying down.
Solving the problem
But luckily for you, my son is not in a Catholic seminary. Instead, this is what I am going to do: I am going to close my wallet. And I am going to get Catholics all over the world to do the same thing.
So listen up, boys.
We, the Catholics, demand the end of the Lavender Mafia.
NOW.
And no crap about ‘zero tolerance’ a la the laughable ‘Dallas Charter’.
- We demand that homosexual predators be immediately dismissed from our seminaries.
- We insist that bad bishops be removed from their sees.
- We demand that homosexual-promoting clerics be relieved of their positions.
Giggling over the Cosmopolitans
I can hear you snickering over your Cosmopolitans, boys.
“Who does this woman think she is?”
Boys, in your world, I’m a nobody.
Except there’s literally hundreds of millions of ‘nobody’ Catholics just like me, and we are going to CLOSE OUR WALLETS.
I can hear you tittering, and toasting each other.
“What does she know about our sources of income?”
Well, each bishop is responsible for his own diocese, right? And about 95% of THAT income comes from 5% of donors, right?
So, boys, times have changed.
The information about what you are up to is all over the internet.
Aand the vast majority of Catholics are smart enough to simply divert their donations to the authentic Church, once they get the lowdown on what you and your minions are up to.
Tomorrow, I will outline our ‘Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval’ list of seminaries, charities and apostolates that teach the authentic Faith and which can be trusted with our money.
Did you really think we would let you destroy the Faith of our families, our treasure for 100 generations since Christ walked the earth?
Think again, your excellencies.
In Their Own Words: The Homosexual Agenda
Michael Swift: "Gay Revolutionary"
From Gay Community News, Feb. 15-21, 1987
(reprinted from The Congressional Record, with preface restored)
In 1987, Michael Swift was asked to contribute an editorial piece to GCN, an important gay community magazine, although well to the left of most American gay and lesbian opinion. A decade later this text, printed in the Congressional Record is repeatedly cited, apparently verbatim, by the religious right as evidence of the "Gay Agenda". The video Gay Rights, Special Rights, put out by Lou Sheldon's Traditional Values Coalition cites it with ominous music and picture of children. But when the religious rights cites this text, they always omit, as does the Congressional record, the vital first line, which sets the context for the piece. In other words, every other version of this found on the net is part of the radical right's great lie about gay people. For a discussion of the whole "Gay vs. Religious Right" phenomenon see Chris Bull and John Gallagher: Perfect Enemies: The Religious Right, the Gay Movement, and the Politics of the 1990s, (New York: Crown, 1996)
This essay is an outré, madness, a tragic, cruel fantasy, an eruption of inner rage, on how the oppressed desperately dream of being the oppressor.
We shall sodomize your sons, emblems of your feeble masculinity, of your shallow dreams and vulgar lies. We shall seduce them in your schools, in your dormitories, in your gymnasiums, in your locker rooms, in your sports arenas, in your seminaries, in your youth groups, in your movie theater bathrooms, in your army bunkhouses, in your truck stops, in your all male clubs, in your houses of Congress, wherever men are with men together. Your sons shall become our minions and do our bidding. They will be recast in our image. They will come to crave and adore us.
Women, you cry for freedom. You say you are no longer satisfied with men; they make you unhappy. We, connoisseurs of the masculine face, the masculine physique, shall take your men from you then. We will amuse them; we will instruct them; we will embrace them when they weep. Women, you say you wish to live with each other instead of with men. Then go and be with each other. We shall give your men pleasures they have never known because we are foremost men too, and only one man knows how to truly please another man; only one man can understand the depth and feeling, the mind and body of another man.
All laws banning homosexual activity will be revoked. Instead, legislation shall be passed which engenders love between men.
All homosexuals must stand together as brothers; we must be united artistically, philosophically, socially, politically and financially. We will triumph only when we present a common face to the vicious heterosexual enemy.
If you dare to cry faggot, fairy, queer, at us, we will stab you in your cowardly hearts and defile your dead, puny bodies.
We shall write poems of the love between men; we shall stage plays in which man openly caresses man; we shall make films about the love between heroic men which will replace the cheap, superficial, sentimental, insipid, juvenile, heterosexual infatuations presently dominating your cinema screens. We shall sculpt statues of beautiful young men, of bold athletes which will be placed in your parks, your squares, your plazas. The museums of the world will be filled only with paintings of graceful, naked lads.
Our writers and artists will make love between men fashionable and de rigueur, and we will succeed because we are adept at setting styles. We will eliminate heterosexual liaisons through usage of the devices of wit and ridicule, devices which we are skilled in employing.
We will unmask the powerful homosexuals who masquerade as heterosexuals. You will be shocked and frightened when you find that your presidents and their sons, your industrialists, your senators,your mayors, your generals, your athletes, your film stars, your television personalities, your civic leaders, your priests are not the safe, familiar, bourgeois, heterosexual figures you assumed them to be. We are everywhere; we have infiltrated your ranks. Be careful when you speak of homosexuals because we are always among you; we may be sitting across the desk from you; we may be sleeping in the same bed with you.
There will be no compromises. We are not middle-class weaklings. Highly intelligent, we are the natural aristocrats of the human race, and steely-minded aristocrats never settle for less. Those who oppose us will be exiled.
We shall raise vast private armies, as Mishima did, to defeat you. We shall conquer the world because warriors inspired by and banded together by homosexual love and honor are invincible as were the ancient Greek soldiers.
The family unit-spawning ground of lies, betrayals, mediocrity, hypocrisy and violence--will be abolished. The family unit, which only dampens imagination and curbs free will, must be eliminated. Perfect boys will be conceived and grown in the genetic laboratory. They will be bonded together in communal setting, under the control and instruction of homosexual savants.
All churches who condemn us will be closed. Our only gods are handsome young men. We adhere to a cult of beauty, moral and esthetic. All that is ugly and vulgar and banal will be annihilated. Since we are alienated from middle-class heterosexual conventions, we are free to live our lives according to the dictates of the pure imagination. For us too much is not enough.
The exquisite society to emerge will be governed by an elite comprised of gay poets. One of the major requirements for a position of power in the new society of homoeroticism will be indulgence in the Greek passion. Any man contaminated with heterosexual lust will be automatically barred from a position of influence. All males who insist on remaining stupidly heterosexual will be tried in homosexual courts of justice and will become invisible men.
"We shall rewrite history, history filled and debased with your heterosexual lies and distortions. We shall portray the homosexuality of the great leaders and thinkers who have shaped the world. We will demonstrate that homosexuality and intelligence and imagination are inextricably linked, and that homosexuality is a requirement for true nobility, true beauty in a man.
"We shall be victorious because we are fueled with the ferocious bitterness of the oppressed who have been forced to play seemingly bit parts in your dumb, heterosexual shows throughout the ages. We too are capable of firing guns and manning the barricades of the ultimate revolution.
Tremble, hetero swine, when we appear before you without our masks.
