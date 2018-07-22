Sunday, July 22, 2018

Back in 2013 Homosexual predator McCarrick claimed : ‘Francis is the Pied Piper of Hamelin’



 “Yeah, five years. If we had five years, the Lord working through Bergoglio in five years could make the Church over again.”

 “He will walk across the stage and people will follow him. They will find in him like they found in the ‘Pied Piper of Hamelin’ they will find in him a certain charism that this is what God’s love is all about and this is what Francis is all about.”

“The longer he is in the more I think it is likely we could see that he has changed the papacy.” 







The Magisterium of the Church teaches that the apostate priest is excommunicated and does not belong to the mystical body of the Church and loses all juridiction and the priesthood. ( Code of Canon Law, Cum Ex Apostolatus Officio, Mystici corporis Christi -Pope Pius XI encyclical)


In the anti-church of Bergoglio a predatory priest remains a priest although he is 'laicized' and a “priest” can call for the legalization of abortion. 


The homosexual predator McCarrick  still is a 'cardinal' in the sect of sodomites.

Grassi, the pedophile protected by Bergoglio is still a priest.



The notorious sodomite Bishop Juan Carlos Maccarone was named Professor  Emeritus of the Argentine Catholic University while the Grand Chancellor was Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He died March 29, 2015.

 Bishop Juan Carlos Maccarone
Resigned in 2005, age 64, per canon 401.2 after video surfaced of him having sex with 23-year-old man. Remained in ministry.

Bergoglio covered for and hid pedophile Rubén Pardo in the Condarco 581 Priestly Home

Bergoglio declared venerable a bishop accused of sexually abusing disabled children. 



Damian Thompson:
It’s shocking to see the mainstream media ignore the Pope’s secretive and inept handling of sex abuse scandals and charges of corruption against his allies.





Bergoglio's ineptitude proves he is not a Catholic pope he is the 'pope' of the anti church. The anti-church has a false pope as described by Emmerich's prophecy.
St. Thomas Cajetan, O.P. (1469-1534) 

Theologian and Cardinal



He points out that the famous axiom "Ubi Petrus, ibi Ecclesia" (Where the Pope is, there is also the Church) holds true only when the Pope acts and behaves as the Pope, because Peter "is subject to the duties of the Office" otherwise, "neither is the Church in him, nor is he in the Church."
“Those capable of being validly elected are all who are not prohibited by divine law or by an invalidating ecclesiastical law… Those who are barred as incapable of being validly elected are all women, children who have not reached the age of reason; also, those afflicted with habitual insanity, the unbaptized, heretics, schismatics…” (Wernz-Vidal, Jus Canonicum 1:415) 

 Bergoglio was a pertinacious public heretic years before the invalid 2013 Conclave: BERGOGLIO´S HERETICAL PAST IS FRANCIS´ PRESENT
Pope Paul IV declared that the election of a heretic isinvalid, even if it takes place with the unanimous consent of the cardinals and is accepted by all.

 The impunity is such that these untouchable predators and concealers they could choose their own 'pope'. 




McCarrick confesses that he was lobbied to support Cardinal Bergoglio

Bergoglio appointed disgraced Cardinal Roger Mahony to be his special envoy to the Catholic Diocese of Scranton’s 150th anniversary Mass


Gloria.TV News on the 18th of September 2015

Danneels admits being part of clerical ‘Mafia’ that plotted Francis’ election 

Check again the list of the invalid conclave 2013




University Chaplain Fired for Making Reparation for Gay Pride


