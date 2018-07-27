Catholic Heavyweights Demand Bishop Accountability

For some, the Cdl. McCarrick scandal is the last straw
DETROIT (ChurchMilitant.com) - Fed up with systemic corruption and cover-up in the Church, Catholic leaders are demanding a reckoning from the bishops.
Revelations that Cdl. Theodore McCarrick — one of America's highest-ranking prelates — preyed on young seminarians while bishop in New Jersey, and, worse, that he was able to advance in his clerical career in spite of leaders' widespread knowledge of his misconduct, have provoked strong reactions from Catholics.
"The McCarrick revelations not only exemplify the toxic and deforming influence of homosexuality in the higher echelons of the Church, but expose the mournful reality that the American Catholic hierarchy is institutionally corrupt," C.J. Doyle, head of Catholic Action League of Massachusetts, told Church Militant.
"I am among those who heard these stories years ago but was told that the victims were not willing to be named," said Deal Hudson, editor at The Christian Review. "You can imagine what I, and many others, were thinking when we read the story in the Washington Post calling McCarrick the 'Vatican's Man of the Hour.'"
Austin Ruse, president of the Center for Family and Human Rights, told Church Militant, "Pressure must be put on the bishops. The problem is that some of us really appreciate our bishops, and so we are not sure what to do, or where to put the pressure. Clearly, something drastic has to happen."
Author Taylor Marshall weighed in on the men who paid out McCarrick's sex abuse lawsuits.
Author Taylor Marshall weighed in on the men who paid out McCarrick's sex abuse lawsuits.
It was Abp. John J. Meyers who paid the 2004 payout in Newark for McCarrick. It was Bp. Bootkoski who paid out the 2007 payout in Metuchen for McCarrick. These two bishops 100% knew about McCarrick and did not follow the Zero Tolerance policy. All journalistic pressure should be placed on these two men until they crack and start explaining who they consulted (nuncios and cardinals and popes) and what they were told to do. If you want to break this story wide open, you need to break these two bishops open. If one of them cracks and says "Cardinal Sodano told us to ..." then the whole deck of cards falls down. It will unravel the USCCB and it may solve the B16 resignation mystery.
Read More at ChurchMilitant
Saint Paul: “Drive out the wicked person from among you.”
No comments:
Post a Comment