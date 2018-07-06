√v^√v^√♥ Even from just a Medical Perspective it is love to oppose Homosexual Acts

Communicating the Church’s Truth on Sexuality in a Hostile Culture
Apart from the numerous medical journals that have pointed out the dangers involved in homosexual acts, at certain times homosexual activist leaders have themselves admitted these dangers.
On Feb 17, 2009 Canada's largest gay paper XTRA reported on a group of homosexual activists who were demanding Canada’s healthcare system pay more attention to the “gay community.”
Gens Hellquist, one of the complainants, was the executive director of the Canadian Rainbow Health Coalition a leading homosexual activist group. He explained at length his concerns about the health status of homosexual men and women in Canada.
He continued: "There are all kinds of health issues that are endemic to our community. We have higher rates of anal cancer in the gay male community, lesbians have higher rates of breast cancer ... the reality is there is (sic) more GLBT people in this country who die of suicide each year than die from AIDS, there are more who die early deaths from substance abuse than die of HIV/AIDS. ... “
And powerfully he concluded: “Now that we can get married everyone assumes that we don't have any issues any more. A lot of the deaths that occur in our community are hidden, we don't see them. Those of us who are working on the front lines see them and I'm tired of watching my community die."
Being a homosexual activist he was of course not seeking to halt the destructive lifestyle but to steer more healthcare dollars in their direction. However, it is a fact that those diseases and illnesses are related to the homosexual act.
A good friend of mine, a former practicing homosexual and now a faithful Catholic says of the Catholic position on homosexuality:
“I don't think the Catholic Church's current attitude is abusive, I think it is love. A loving parent sometimes has to tell a child not to play in a bad neighbourhood. The child may take offense and tell all his friends how mean his parents are. Perhaps the child goes to school and tells the teachers and principal that his parents are abusive … The parent sadly accepts this anger, judgment, and threatening calls from teachers, principals. But nevertheless, the parent has to stand firm because the parent loves the child and wants to protect the child from the dangers of the bad neighbourhood. Sometimes being a good parent means being hated by children who make unsafe demands.”
“Like the child in the example above, some people in the gay community think the Catholic Church has been unfair with its position on gay sex and have complained loudly and publicly. The Church has been beat up badly by the press, politicians, and by the courts. Like the parent in the example above, the Catholic Church must stand firm and accept the pain and damage of this bad press in order to protect the souls of Christians who obey and listen to the Church's teaching. It is precisely because the Catholic Church loves gay people (and all people) that it advises against gay sex.”
THE SPIRITUAL PERSPECTIVE
I sometimes teach my children and youth groups I lead about the meaning of life. I explain by way of a visual example about the eternal realities. Pointing with one arm on an upward path, I have the children imagine that there is a line, starting from my shoulder extended up to the ceiling, and beyond, beyond the sky and even the stars, on and on forever. Then pointing my arm on a downward path I ask them to imagine another line which descends beyond the floor, and the earth, to the other side of the earth and on and on without end. Both these unending lines, I explain begin at one point, a point so small compared to the lines as to be almost invisible - the thickness of a sheet of paper.
That point, that tiny, tiny thickness is our entire lifespan, I explain, even if we lived 100 years. During our lives, this small and insignificant time, we must decide where we will spend all eternity. Seen in light of the eternal realities, the purpose of life becomes more clear. Far beyond any other consideration, life is all about deciding where we will spend eternity – in heaven or hell.
I know that’s something we rarely hear nowadays. That fact that we rarely hear this truth was also stated by Pope Benedict in March 2007. He said: "Jesus came to tell us that He wants us all in heaven and that hell - of which so little is said in our time - exists and is eternal for those who close their hearts to His love."
With such a stark reality, is it not a truly loving act to warn those given to homosexual acts or any other sexual aberration that they imperil their eternal life?
What if Our Lady of Fatima were right, that more souls go to hell for sins of impurity than any other sin?
A fascinating take on this reality came in 2008, from a famous anti-Catholic atheist named Penn Jillette who is co-host of a very popular television show in North America called 'Penn & Teller'. Mr Jillette said these powerful words:
"If you believe that there's a heaven and hell, and that people could be going to hell or not getting eternal life or whatever, and you think that it's not really worth telling them this because it would make it socially awkward ... - how much do you have to hate somebody to not proselytize? How much do you have to hate somebody to believe that everlasting life is possible, and not tell them that?”
The words of this enemy of the Church serve as a reproach to all those Catholic and Christian leaders who, out of fear of being politically incorrect and losing human respect, are silent on the danger of sex outside the plan of God.
No comments:
Post a Comment