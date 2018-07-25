On July 5, Fordham University rescinded an honorary degree and other honors it had granted McCarrick.
Fordham University Statement | Cardinal McCarrick
...Accordingly, the University Board of Trustees has voted to rescind Cardinal McCarrick’s honorary degree and other honors the University has conferred upon him. In taking these steps, we acknowledge the extraordinary and long-lasting harm done to children who were sexually abused by clergy members. While we can never fully repair the sins of the past, we must respect the experience of abuse survivors, and accord them all the love and compassion of which we are capable.
Joseph M. McShane, SJ, President
