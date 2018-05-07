An Argentine transvestite committed sacrilege in the Saint Expeditus Sanctuary during the patronal feast in Buenos Aires

The sacrilege committed by the famous transvestite Edgardo Luis Tagliani who calls himself Liz Tagliani and is in a homosexual relationship was broadcast live on the television program "Cortá por Lozano" on April 19, 2018. The host, Verónica Lozano, invited the transvestite Tagliani to the show as a field reporter.
A female eucharistic minister was interviewed by the transvestite Edgardo Luis Tagliani,while distributing the Holy Eucharist defying the laws of the Church. The minister of the Eucharist proceeded to sacrilegiously give communion to the transvestite. He mocked saying that he had not confessed his sins and that he was not going to disintegrate “Well, let’s see if I disintegrate!” and then he said he was doing the mess the Pope Francis had asked them to do. The transvestite says he does not know if he can receive communion and asks the minister which said, of course you can. Those responsible for this Eucharistic sacrilege are the parish priest of the Church Sanctuary of San Expedito in the Balvanera neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentinian bishop and
cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of whom both people supported themselves to commit the sacrilege on live and who also in Argentina allowed communions sacrilegious to Sodomites. Watch video 19.40 min
|Homosexual transvestite Edgardo Luis Tagliani with his gay partner
9 Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor [a]effeminate, nor homosexuals, 10 nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God.
Footnotes:
a.1 Corinthians 6:9 I.e. effeminate by perversion
