Cruz attributes a heretical blasphemy to Bergoglio “God made you gay” and the Vatican refuses to deny or correct it

Pope St. Leo the Great (400-461)
"He that sees another in error, and endeavors not to correct it, testifies himself to be in error."
Pope St. Felix III (†492)
"Not to oppose error, is to approve it, and not to defend truth is to suppress it, and indeed to neglect to confound evil men, when we can do it, is no less a sin than to encourage them."
One of the works of Mercy is correcting the one who is in error. Here we can see the malice and the sin of omission of Bergoglio in complicity with the Vatican to publicly refuse to correct the heretical blasphemy that Cruz attributes to Bergoglio which speaks loudly and testifies against Bergoglio.
The silence of Bergoglio not only makes him guilty of the sin of omission but he is complicit with the gay lobby who attack the moral doctrine of the Catholic Church.
2 Peter, 2
1.
As there were false prophets in the past history of our people, so you too will have your false teachers, who will insinuate their own disruptive views and, by disowning the Lord who bought them freedom, will bring upon themselves speedy destruction.
2.
Many will copy their debauched behaviour, and the Way of Truth will be brought into disrepute on their account.
3.
In their greed they will try to make a profit out of you with untrue tales. But the judgement made upon them long ago is not idle, and the destruction awaiting them is for ever on the watch.
