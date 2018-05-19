Cruz Victim of sexual abuse of Karadima / LGBT activist, assures that Bergoglio confirmed him in his homosexuality

INFOVATICANA
May 19, 2018 In an interview in the newspaper EL PAIS, the media spokesperson for the victims of Karadima recounts his private meetings with Bergoglio: "Juan Carlos, that you are gay does not matter. God made you like that and he loves you like that and I do not care. The Pope wants you like that, you have to be happy with who you are."
Juan Carlos Cruz former Chilean seminarian after the sexual abuse became a Journalist and a Gay LGBT activist, that supports homosexuality and attacks the moral teachings of the Catholic Church.
This case of sexual abuse in Chile, smells bad when we know that in Mexico Bergoglio snubbed the victims of sexual abuse. Now when we see that a victim of the sexual abuse of the pedophile Karadima was covered up by 'current' Chilean Bishop Juan Barros; and the victim has since become a gay LGBT activist. No one cared to restore his sexuality and no one seeked his repentance. As the news reports out of Chile show, Bergoglio "did not mention abortion rights, same-sex
Why doesn't the Church use the money to rehabilitate the victims so that they abandon the vice of homosexuality? Why has not anyone called Juan Carlos Cruz to abandon the sin of homosexuality? Why they have not paid to victims of Same-Sex Attraction reparative therapy costs either?
The 31 serving bishops and three retired bishops signed a joint letter of resignation on Friday.
Bergoglio lied and covered them up by accusing Osorno of being a fool. You now have these multiple scapegoats appear and renounce as a group without a single person to pay the price for justice for the crimes of concealment of child sexual abuse that is paid with jail not just with their resignation. Plus, they must be laicized.
These Chilean bishops had already fallen into apostasy worshiping pagan gods and illicitly continued to occupy a position they should have lost before because of the crime of apostasy.
Scandal in Chile "bishops" adore a pagan divinity, participating actively to a witchlike-pagan rite in honour of the god
But nobody makes fun of God with impunity.
Bergoglio we are also waiting for your resignation.
