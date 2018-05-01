With Bergoglio's approval a pro-gay singer who said she sold her soul to the devil promoted in the Vatican New Age practices contrary to Catholic doctrine

The Pro-Gay American singer Katy Perry, 33, who years ago said in a video interview, “I sold my soul to the devil” spoke at the Vatican’s “United to Cure” conference, organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture from April 26 to 28. Perry describes herself as a "feminist" and a "gay activist", and has received many gay awards.
She created a video that was criticized for promoting cannibalism.
Katy Perry was invited to the Vatican to promote Transcendental Meditation (TM) at the Vatican’s ‘Unite to Cure’ Conference.
She created a video that was criticized for promoting cannibalism.
Katy Perry was invited to the Vatican to promote Transcendental Meditation (TM) at the Vatican’s ‘Unite to Cure’ Conference.
Inside the Vatican plugging Transcendental Meditation (TM)
Call Me Jorge: This qualifies as scientific?
The Beatles taught Bob, Transcendental Meditation (TM)
The gay activist Kety Perry wrote on Instagram: katyperry Honored to be in the presence of His Holiness @franciscus' co mpassionate heart and inclusivity. Thank you to @meditationbob and #TheCuraFoundation for making it all possible.❤🕊#UniteToCure
Mark 8:36 For what shall it profit a man, if he gain the whole world, and suffer the loss of his soul?
There are many problems with the transcendental meditation and Fr. Pacwa looks and explains what is the matter with it.
|Listen
No comments:
Post a Comment