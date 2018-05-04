More Blasphemy and Heresy from Bergoglio: “This Holy Spirit is a disaster because He never tires of being creative!”

Bergoglio manipulates the Word of God to use the Holy Spirit to support his heresies. Bergoglio wants people to join him while his followers are separated from the True God. Bergoglio has cast aside the Holy Trinity to become the center of his preaching.
Bergoglio: "Among those who have persecuted and condemned the members of the Pentecostal community as if they were crazy and would destroy mankind, were also Catholics. I am the
shepherd of the Catholics and I ask you for forgiveness for those Catholic brothers and sisters who were possessed by the devil and did not understand anything."
Bergoglio maintains the heresy that it is not necessary to believe in God to be saved.
All those below have something in common they are united to Bergoglio but they are separated from Christ.
