In Argentina Bergoglio supported gay adoptions and sacrilegiously relegated the sacrament of baptism to a gay right and criticized priests who opposed it

Bergoglio who has denied the original sin and the Christian meaning of baptism by claiming that he would baptize an expedition of Martians if they ask for it. Now he calls priests who do not baptize extramarital children "ANIMALS" .
Bergoglio is abusing the sacrament of baptism and mistreating as if it were a right and not a privilege for those who repent and become Christians. It is a privilege that extends to the children of Christians and his household according to the promises of the Holy Spirit conformable to the Scripture.
Baptism is "a sign given by Jesus Christ to the faithful, just as the Antichrist will give his followers the sign of the beast" (St. Hippolytus).
St. Augustine warned that: Baptism, which is a blessing for believers, becomes a curse for heretics.
In Argentina Bergoglio supported gay adoptions and insulted and persecuted Argentine priests who opposed the sacrilege of imparting the sacrament of baptism supporting gay adoptions. Because the Church requires that children receive a Catholic education which is impossible in environments of child corruption, for which the Sodomites would have to separate, repent or deliver the children to their Christian relatives to receive a Catholic education; otherwise the child has to wait until reach the age of reason and by himself request to be baptized fulfilling the necessary requirements for a valid Christian baptism.
Bergoglio disguised his support for gay adoptions hiding behind the argument of wanting baptism for extramarital children. This was in reproach to the priests who opposed committing a sacrilege baptism for children made in the laboratory by the transvestite Roberto Trinidad and his gay partner; because Roberto appeared in his baptism party as a man and in his new Argentine identity document as a woman. Bergoglio allowed the sacrilege of baptism by violating the requirements of the code of canon law for a valid baptism plus he allowed the gay couple to be given sacrilegious communion. But in reality, Bergoglio is not interested in the sacrament of baptism, in fact he is not interested in baptizing the children of the Muslims or the children of any pagans or their parents because he does not seek the conversion of any of them.
His background shows that Bergoglio's real motive is to promote the sacrilegious baptisms to support gay adoptions, since he himself introduced the Instrumentum Laboris in the pro- Gay pseudo synod-anti-family.
INSTRUMENTUM LABORIS
VATICAN CITY 2014
b) Concerning Unions of Persons of the Same Sex
Civil Recognition (110-112)
An Evaluation of the Particular Churches (113-115)
Some Pastoral Guidelines (116-119)
The Transmission of the Faith to Children in Same Sex Unions (120)
www.vatican.va/…/rc_synod_doc_20…
Cardinal Pell: “Communion for the divorced and remarried ....” – it’s only the tip of the iceberg, it’s a stalking horse. They want wider changes, recognition of civil unions, recognition of homosexual unions”
Dolan: Francis opened door to gay civil unions debate
"When he was still Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Francis reportedly tried to negotiate with the Argentine government over the legalization of gay marriage and signaled he would be open to civil unions as an alternative. A number of bishops around the world have said civil unions could be acceptable alternatives to same-sex marriage".
Argentine Transvesti Cardinal Bergolio permitted a homosexual ceremony in a Basilica of Buenos Aires
"La
Iglesia (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) ya había concedido el bautismo a los mellizos de la popular actriz transexual Florencia de la V y su 'esposo', siendo ella la primera persona que se acogió a la ley de identidad de género que le otorgó documentos como mujer."
A few days ( www.infonews.com/…/bergoglio-duro-… ) after this transvestite 'baptizes' their 'children' Bergoglio was tough with priests who do not baptize extramarital children. He complained against priests of the Diocese of San Isidro because neither Socorro Parish nor Pilar allowed the baptism. He also said we learn that www.infonews.com/…/bergoglio-duro-… "These are the hypocrites of today those who use the Clericalism of the Church. Those who deviate people from the God of salvation," said the archbishop Bergolio in a pastoral meeting in the Universidad Católica Argentina. "With pain I say, and if it seems a complaint or offense, forgive me, but in our region's ecclesiastical priests who do not baptize the children of single mothers because they were not conceived in the sanctity of marriage," the Archbishop commented. "Say no to hypocrisy. Say no to the hypocrisy of clericalism. Say no to spiritual Worldliness. Because this demonstrates that one is a business instead of being either a man or woman of the gospel ", claimed Bergoglio.
cathnews.co.nz/…/cardinal-bergog…
The fake "godparents" neither meet the requirements for a valid Baptism.
The Canon Law 868 §1 Said 2° that there be a well-founded hope that the child will be brought up in the catholic religion.
Godparent is chosen by the parents of a newborn Catholic. Under Canon Law 872-874, there are specific requirements to qualify as a godparent The godparent needs to be a Catholic at least 16 years old who has had the sacraments of baptism, reconciliation, holy communion, and confirmation
10.3. Those designated as godparents must have received the three sacraments of initiation, baptism, confirmation, and eucharist, and be living a life consistent with faith and with the responsibility of a godparent.
Godparents must attend the baptism to say their commitment. They should have a close and supportive relationship with the family. They need to be a good Christian. According to Christian Initation 10.2. Those designated must have the capability and intention of carrying out the responsibility of a godparent and be mature enough to do so.
If such hope is truly lacking, the baptism is, in accordance with the provisions of particular law, to be deferred and the parents advised of the reason for this.
