Bergoglio is confirming the Sodomites in their vice in rebellion against God

Juan Carlos Cruz, a victim of homosexual abuse of Chilean pedophile Fernando Karadima in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País has said that Bergoglio told him that God had made him gay.
Chilean abuse victim: “He told me, ‘Juan Carlos, that you are gay does not matter. God made you like this and loves you like this and I don’t care. The pope loves you like this. You have to be happy with who you are,’” Cruz told Spanish newspaper El País. The Guardian
This is a heretical blasphemy Bergoglio attributes to God. To state that God made homosexual people is to attribute God with creating people who commit abominable sin that is hated by God himself. In others words, he accuses God of making man commit sin instead of man choosing sin.
Juan Carlos Cruz is a former Chilean seminarian. After the sexual abuse, he turned into a homosexual. He also became a journalist and LGBT activist that pushes homosexuality and same sex pseudo-marriage.
|Pedophile Fernando Karadima with Barros
Cruz accused Juan Barros of complicity and of witnessing the sexual abuse perpetrated by Fernando Karadima.
|Bergoglio with Barros last friday
|Bergoglio with Barros in Chile
Bergoglio does not profess the Catholic faith because he is an apostate. Cruz has been twice victimized: he was raped for the first time by a sodomite priest and now spiritually raped by Bergoglio; who now is helping kill the soul turning him into a sodomite apostate.
Nobody is born, gay "As a scientist I can say that homosexuality is made" Dr. Jokin de Irala, a doctor and researcher at the University of Navarra
The German mystic nun Hildegard von Bingen explains that homosexuality is the supreme offense against God.
The nun wrote that the son of perdition:The Antichrist will focus his doctrines on sexual desire; will affirm that sexual impurity and similar crimes are not sins.
"In reality the Antichrist, possessed by the devil, when he opens his mouth for his perverse teaching will destroy all that God had established in the Old and New Law, and will affirm that incest, fornication, adultery and other similar ones are not sin"
Gay activist Yayo Grassi, Bergoglio'former student said that he owes Bergoglio his open and progressive thinking
Neira - Lesbian Travesti that live in an homosexual relationship said: "After seeing the Pope, I left with my head held high, I listened to mass and got communion, read between the lines.
Francis interview book with Dominique Wolton said that he allows homosexual 'civil union' & to the question: "What is the main sin? his answer was: 'Everything that is below the waist is the least of it, and if a priest asks you why, with whom ?, or how? ... take that priest to a psychologist' " .
Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals...will inherit the kingdom of God.
1 Corinthians 6:9-10
Scivias by Hildegard von Bingen: 78. God will judge all perpetrators of fornication, sodomy and bestiality.
Saint Bernardine of Siena:
Someone who lived practicing the vice of sodomy will suffer more pains in Hell than any one else, because this is the worst sin that there is.”
