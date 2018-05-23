Dolan praises Bergoglio's heretical blasphemy ‘Gay’ Remarks

Bergoglio told a heretical blasphemy to homosexual Juan Carlos Cruz "God made you gay" and the apostate Timothy Dolan of New York instead of correcting it added another blasphemy: “Jesus would have said that”
This is the heretical Blasphemy proffered by Bergoglio: ‘Juan Carlos, that you are gay does not matter. God made you like this and loves you like this and I don’t care. The pope loves you like this. You have to be happy with who you are’
|Dissidents and LGBT activists praise Bergoglio ‘Gay’ Remarks
On March 22 Dolan said in his weekly radio show CardinalDolan.org he did not question the veracity of Juan Carlos Cruz's comment.
“What he says is beautiful,” Dolan said about “Being gay doesn’t matter”. “Jesus could have said that, and so would I.” and added “That’s sort of conservative, traditional, Catholic, orthodox teaching. The Catechism insists on that”
The Church has never taught that heretical blasphemy of born gay, however Dolan maliciously leaves the doubt open because he denies the revealed divine truth and the absolute moral truths.
Crux:
"Dolan, it seems, was primarily referring to the first part of Francis’s comments and went on to note that neither he - nor Francis, he believed - would be qualified to weigh in on whether an individual was born gay.“Even among professional circles, there’s an ongoing debate whether one is born that way or is it nature or nurture,” Dolan said.
Dolan said Francis’s reported remarks were similar to his comments on a return flight from World Youth Day in Brazil in 2013 when Francis famously said “Who am I to judge?” in response to a question about gay indviduals (homosexual priest) in the Church.
“People thought this was revolutionary,” Dolan recalled. “What he would say to do would be similar to what Jesus would say.”
The Scripture clearly tells us that homosexuality is a sin, and also condemns the sin of effeminacy ‘Gay Identity’ to identify oneself as homosexual, that is identifying oneself with the sin of homosexuality. In fact, Scripture has always called this vice unnatural - Vice against nature.
Judgment on False Teachers
Jude 7 just as Sodom and Gomor′rah and the surrounding cities, which likewise acted immorally and indulged in unnatural lust, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.
