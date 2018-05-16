Apostasy: Bergoglio wants people to respect the false gods of Buddhism

May 16, 2018 11:56•
I offer you a warm welcome and I thank you for the precious gift of your Sacred Book translated into today’s language by the monks of Wat Pho Temple. It is a tangible sign of your generosity and of the friendship that we have shared for so many years, a journey made of many small steps. I think in particular of the meeting in the Vatican between Blessed Pope Paul VI and the Venerable Somdej Phra Wanaratana, whose portrait can be seen in the entrance of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, which you have visited in these days.
It is my heartfelt wish that Buddhists and Catholics will grow increasingly closer, advance in knowledge of one another and in esteem for their respective spiritual traditions, and offer the world a witness to the values of justice, peace, and the defense of human dignity.
With renewed gratitude for this meeting, I invoke upon on all of you the divine blessings of joy and peace.
Matthew 4:10 Then Jesus said to him, “Begone, Satan! for it is written, ‘You shall worship the Lord your God and him only shall you serve.’”
Bergoglio meets Buddhists, Hindus, Jains, Sikhs
200 representatives of Dharmic religions from India
In 2016 the Jains gave to Bergoglio the tirthankara idol that he also accepted.
Here are some of the steps towards the apostasy that Bergoglio has given in complicity with his own heretical group, steps that had already begun to take place in Argentina.
Bergoglio violates the First Commandment that forbids having other gods before God.
No comments:
Post a Comment