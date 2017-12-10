Trent condemns Bergoglio's claim to correct the Our Father taught by Jesus Christ

SAINT ANDREW CHRISTMAS NOVENA NOV 30 DAY 1 . Recite this prayer 15 times a day from November 30, the feast of St. Andrew, until Christmas. . NOVENA PRAYER . Hail and blessed be the hour and moment In which the Son of God was born of the most pure Virgin Mary at midnight, in Bethlehem, in the piercing cold. In that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, O my God, to hear my prayer and grant my desires, . [here mention your request] . through the merits of Our Savior Jesus Christ and of His blessed Mother. Amen. . Imprimatur: +Michael Augustine, Archbishop of New York, New York, February 6, 1897.



St. Vincent Ferrer -- Sermon on the Last Judgment: In the same way, in the time of Antichrist, the Sun of justice will be obscured by the interposition of temporal goods and the wealth which Antichrist will bestow on the world, inasmuch as the brightness of faith in Jesus Christ and the glow of good lives will no longer shine among Christians. For, lest they should lose their dominion, temporal rulers, kings and princes will range themselves on the side of Antichrist. In like manner, prelates for fear of losing their dignities, and religious and priests to gain honors and riches, will forsake the Faith of Christ and adhere to Antichrist.