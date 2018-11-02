Judeo-Masonry in Argentina G20 proposes Bergoglio as Head of a One World Religion

In this Youtube video a seven day Adventist Pastor, Roberto Profeta, declares that during the G20 InterFaith Forum celebrated in Argentina in September 2018 Sergio Bergman proposed Bergoglio as world leader of a One World Religion, uniting all religions for 'peace and security'
|Jorge Lozano
The forum received a humanist message from Bergoglio and Jorge Lozano (Argentinian), the anglican Augusto Zampini representing a 'dicastery of Vatican' participated among others.
http://creas.org/declaracion-final-del-foro-interreligioso-g20/
Again Bergoglio does not care about the salvation of souls, speaks in his own name, and when necessary does not mind preaching about Christ. He only worries about promoting the anti-Christian goals of the UN-Climate change, abortion as a 'human right', and sustainable development goals; promoting the principles of freemasonry; the cult of man; ecumenism to unite the different religions; the 'care' of pachamama and pacifism which are all attributes belonging to the false prophet and antichrist.
Verso una Chiesa "Cristo-free"
Bergoglio denies the Catholic Creed, violates the First Commandment and promotes the heresy of religious indifferentism that is the greatest blasphemy against the Holy Trinity 81 – ‘Pray for me!’
65 – If some of you don’t pray because you don’t believe or it goes against your conscience, please send positive vibes my way
Bergoglio refuses to dialogue and he doesn't listen why scientist disagree about global warming.
Vatican diplomat at the UN admits that the ecumenical movement is not about Christ but about building a globalist hegemony
Sorondo: Francis And United Nations Say the Same
|Apostate Barreto "we need to recognize the importance of #indigenous peoples as guardians of the #Amazonia world heritage of 7.5 million km2"
Pro Gay Sergio Bergman: Bergoglio is my Rabbi
Min 28
No comments:
Post a Comment