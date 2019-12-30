"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)
♰♰♰
Monday, December 30, 2019
Apostate priest Jim Sichko Gets Backlash for Blaspheming Holy Family
https://web.archive.org/web/20191230021444/https:/twitter.com/JimSichko/status/1211381134610903040
Headlines with Christine Niles.
The priest is in the diocese of Apostate Gay activist John Stowe, Catholic Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky.
KY
Bishop
John Stowe Aggressively Pushes LGBT Agenda
Christ is the Lord
7:24 PM
