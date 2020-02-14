Saint Valentine, Martyr for Marriage, pray for us!

Today we keep our annual celebration of the triumph of the blessed Martyr Valentine, and the Church, while rejoicing in his glory, places him before us, that we may follow in his footsteps. If we suffer with him, we shall be glorified with him. There are two things to be considered in this glorious combat: namely, the hard-hearted cruelty of the torturer, and the unconquered patience of the Martyr--the cruelty of the torturer, that we may detest it; the patience of the Martyr, that we may imitate it. Hear what the Psalmist says in reproof of wickedness: Be not emulous of evildoers, for they shall shortly wither away as grass. But the Apostle teaches patience with the wicked in the words: Patience is necessary for you, that you may receive the promise.
NOVENA FOR
THE PERSECUTED CHURCH
Repeat the following Novena prayers every day for 9 consecutive days.
O great cloud of witnesses!
O host of Angels and Saints
worshiping God for all eternity!
O holy ones in heaven above,
Pray for us!
You who were once part of the Church on earth,
you who were faithful servants of the Church Militant,
you who suffered for the love of God,
Pray for us!
In all ages, the Church is persecuted and hated.
We pray, oh Lord, through Your holy Saints,
that we may be blessed with the freedom to worship
and adore you at all times!
We pray that you may bless your Church
throughout the world and me, personally,
with your grace to persevere with love
in the face of persecution
just as You did on the Cross.
[Mention your intentions here...]
Holy Mary, Mother of God,
Pray for us!
St. Joan of Arc,
Pray for us!
St. Valentine,
Pray for us!
St. Carmen Moreno,
Pray for us!
St. Ampara Caronell,
Pray for us!
St. Sebastian,
Pray for us!
St. Peter,
Pray for us!
St. Stephen,
Pray for us!
St. Denis,
Pray for us!
Amen.
St. Valentine, Priest and Martyr, pray for all married couples. Beg for them the strength they need to trust in God’s Love as the foundation of their marriage. Grant them a deep love for the goods of marriage: the fidelity whereby they love each other exclusively, the fecundity whereby they are always open to new life and the indissolubility whereby they are a sign of Jesus’s unbreakable bond with us. Pray for your brother priests, that we will be willing to follow your example and to lay down our lives to preach the truth about marriage in the Church and in the world. St. Valentine, Martyr for Marriage, pray for us!ReplyDelete
Fr. Joseph Previtali