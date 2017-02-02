Argentinian Nun denies Perpetual Virginity of Mary, and mocked the Council of Trent and denied original sin.

The radical liberal nun, Lucía Caram went on a blasphemous talk show, ‘Chester in love’ de Cuatro. On the show she denied the Marian dogma of the perpetual Virginity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and also mocked the Council of Trent and denied original sin.
“I think that Mary was in love with Joseph and that they were a normal couple, and the normal thing is to have sex,” Caram told Risto Mejideon during the show.
“It’s hard to believe and to take in. We’ve stuck with rules that we have invented without reaching the true message,” she added.
At the end of the blasphemous program, they personify Christ to make fun in a profane way of the Catholic doctrine. The image of Christ speaks and supports homosexuality, masturbation, fornication, that compares the Bible with Kamasutra. It also denies being the author of the Scripture and invites people to sin while the auditorium and heretic nun laughs.
She wrote a letter of ‘apology’ which included confirmation of her orginal heresy. In her letter she denies the Marian dogma, relying on the "mystery" and on her personal heretical belief of what it is the "deposit of faith":
“I wanted to say that I would not be shocked if she had a sexual relationship with Joseph her husband, and I believe that all this enters into the mystery, the deposit of faith, and also a faith that some simply live and accept and others without less simplicity , with faith, we also seek to understand”.
She also wrote:
“I am worried about the fragmented, ideological and perverse reading that some hammers of heretics, thirsting for revenge and encouraged by hatred, have made filling with calumnies, serious threats, even to my life, in various media”.
Her community of nuns rejected her actions and her words.
«We condemn and reject the words and the terrible example of Sister Lucy Caram»
This is the same Marxist nun who promoted homosexuality and abortion, to which Bergoglio encouraged her to continue making a mess.
Bergoglio recognized the heretic nun from Argentina that lives in Spain: "Ah, you are the nun who makes a mess," and he asked the apostate Marxist militant to "continue to make a mess" and she is obeying him while at the same time she disobeys God and rebels against Him.
