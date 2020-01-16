According to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith the apostate 'bishop' Barry Knestout is NOT in full communion with the Catholic Church

Bishop Sells Episcopal Ordination In Catholic Parish As “Act Of Charity”
en.news Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout, USA, defends the February 1 ordination of a female Episcopalian bishop in a parish of his diocese.
In a January 15 statement, he called the event “hospitality to a Christian neighbour in need” and an “act of charity.”
Knestout believes that the ceremony is “within the teachings of ecumenism and the norms provided by the Church for ecumenical activities.”
The Catholic Church considers Anglican ordinations as "utterly null and void."
Female Bishop to Be Ordained in Catholic Church
en.news Susan Bunton Haynes will be instituted as the 11th lay-bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia.
The event will be held on February 1 in St Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg. It will be performed by Michael Curry, the Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church.
Contradicting the bible, the declining Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia “blesses” homosex pseudo-marriages and promotes homosex ideology.
St Bede belongs to Richmond Diocese. It looks like a Protestant church with an organ in lieu of the high altar. (The parish priest is Joseph P. Lehman)
For January 17, the parish invites “all fathers and father figures” to the 7th Annual Father-Daughter Dance.
Contact information for communication:
Bishop Barry Knestout
Catholic Diocese of Richmond
7800 Carousel Lane
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 359-5661
(804) 355-9155
bishop@richmonddiocese.org
Msgr. Joseph P. Lehman
St. Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3631
msgrjlehman@bedeva.org
Richmond Diocese: Apostate Bishop Barry C. Knestout Metropolitan Archbishop William E. Lori
The apostate 'bishop' Barry Knestout who was 'consecrated' by the homosexual Donald Wuerl.
The apostate Knestout neither excommunicated Delegate Michael P. Mullin for voting in support of the infanticide bill.
Holy Mass and Protestant Supper Are For Francis “Very Close" Together
CONGREGATION FOR THE DOCTRINE OF THE FAITH
With regard to those truths connected to revelation by historical necessity and which are to be held definitively, but are not able to be declared as divinely revealed, the following examples can be given: the legitimacy of the election of the Supreme Pontiff or of the celebration of an ecumenical council, the canonizations of saints (dogmatic facts), the declaration of Pope Leo XIII in the Apostolic Letter Apostolicae Curae on the invalidity of Anglican ordinations.
15 Whoever denies these truths would be in a position of rejecting a truth of Catholic doctrine16 and would therefore no longer be in full communion with the Catholic Church.
According to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Bergoglio is no in full communion with the Catholic Church for contradict the declaration of Pope Leo XIII in the Apostolic Letter Apostolicae Curae and openly promotes the heresy of religious indifferentism.
Pope Leo XIII
It breaks away from the Apostolic succession
In the rite of conferring and administering any sacrament one rightly distinguishes between the ceremonial part and the essential part, which is customarily called the matter and form. […] Now, the words which until recent times were everywhere held by the Anglicans as the proper form of priestly ordination, namely, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit,’ certainly do not in the least signify definitely the order of priesthood, or its grace and power, which is especially the power ‘of consecrating and of offering the true Body and Blood of the Lord,’ in that sacrifice which is no ‘nude commemoration of the sacrifice offered on the Cross’ [see n. 950]. Such a form was indeed afterwards lengthened by these words, ‘for the office and work of a priest’; but this rather convinces one that the Anglicans themselves saw that this first form was defective, and not appropriate to the matter. But the same addition, if perchance indeed it could have placed legitimate significance on the form, was introduced too late, since a century had elapsed after the adoption of the Edwardine Ordinal; since, moreover, with the extinction of the hierarchy, there was now no power for ordaining. (Denzinger-Hünermann 3315-3316. Leo XIII, Letter Apostolicae curae – On the Nullity of Anglican Orders, September 13, 1896)
