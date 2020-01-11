PRAISE GOD! President Trump Pledges to Restore Prayer in School
President Trump announced at a campaign rally in Miami that he will take action to restore prayer in public schools. The president made his announcement at the launch of a coalition of evangelical Trump supporters at El Rey Jesus Church.
TRUMP: "Very soon I'll be taking action to safeguard student's and teacher's First Amendment rights to pray in our schools. We're doing a big action. Attorney General Bill Barr." pic.twitter.com/iCasxinUSo— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2020
“Very soon I’ll be taking action to safeguard students and teachers’ First Amendment rights to pray in our schools,” Trump said. “They want to take that right along with many other ones.”
Christian educators who worked in public schools faced incredible oppression and backlash during the Obama Administration. One teacher was threatened because she had a private conversation about prayer with a colleague.
I wrote extensively about this issue in my new book, “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation.”
I recounted how one school came under attack after they prayed for a football coach’s ailing daughter.
The president said those days are soon going to be over.
“In America we don’t worship government, we worship God,” the president declared. “These angry radicals want to impose absolute conformity by censuring speech, tearing down crosses and symbols of faith and banning religious believers from public life.”
He announced to cheers and chants of “USA, USA” that America will never be a godless socialist country.
“America was not built by religion-hating socialists. America was built by church-going, God worshiping, freedom-loving patriots,” the president said.
No comments:
Post a Comment