Wednesday devotion to St.Joseph

Ite ad Ioseph (Go to Joseph!)
Memorare to St Joseph
Remember, O most chaste spouse of the Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who implored your help and sought your intercession were left unassisted.
Full of confidence in your power I fly unto you and beg your protection.
Despise not O Guardian of the Redeemer my humble supplication, but in your bounty, hear and answer me. Amen.
🌹💕🙏 For Purity
Saint Joseph, father and guardian of virgins, to whose faithful keeping Christ Jesus, innocence itself, and Mary, the virgin of virgins was entrusted, I pray and beseech you by that twofold and most precious charge, by Jesus and Mary, to save me from all uncleanness, to keep my mind untainted, my heart pure, and my body chaste; and to help me always to serve Jesus and Mary in perfect chastity. Amen.
O holy Joseph, I earnestly recommend to thy care the salvation of the soul of N____, which JESUS has redeemed by the shedding of His Blood. Thou knowest, great saint, how miserable are those who have banished this Divine Saviour from their hearts, and are in danger of eternally losing Him. Do not permit, then, that this soul so dear to me may be longer separated from Him; enlighten it with regard to the dangers that threaten it. Powerfully move this heart, and bring I back this prodigal child to the bosom of the best of Fathers. Do not abandon it until thou hast opened to it the gates of Heaven, where it will bless thee eternally for the happiness which thou hast procured for it. Amen.
PRAYER TO SAINT JOSEPH TO OBTAIN THE CONVERSION OF A SINNER
