Apostasy: Bergoglio promotes the vice of homosexuality. He openly challenging God and the Church

Bergoglio challenges God and the teachings of the Catholic Church
Romans 1:32 Although they know God's righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.
Bergoglio stubbornly continues to engage in gay activism, thus continuing to commit the sin of blasphemy against the Holy Spirit, he is defying God's law and Catholic doctrine
Apostate Jorge Mario Bergoglio : "We Have To Create Civil Unions For Homosexuals"
“What we have to create is a civil union law," Francis says in a documentary entitled “Francesco” which premiered in Rome on October 21, CatholicNewsAgency.com writes.
“I stood up for that,” he added claiming that practicing homosexuals are “children of God” and have a "right” to a "family."
Francis' statements oppose Catholic teaching and common sense.
In March 2003, Cardinal Ratzinger published Considerations Regarding Proposals to Give Legal Recognition to Unions Between Homosexual Persons. The document does “not contain new doctrinal elements” but provide “arguments drawn from reason”.
It stresses that there are “absolutely no grounds” for considering homosexual unions to be in any way analogous to God's plan for marriage and family, “Marriage is holy, while homosexual acts go against the natural moral law.”
Where homosexuals have been given rights belonging to marriage, “clear and emphatic opposition is a duty,” the document concludes.
9 Do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived! Fornicators, idolaters, adulterers, male prostitutes, sodomites, 10 thieves, the greedy, drunkards, revilers, robbers—none of these will inherit the kingdom of God. 1 Corinthians 6
