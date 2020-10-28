"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)

♰♰♰

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Bergoglio opposes the Epistle of Saint Jude which condemns homosexuality and announces eternal punishment for those who practice this vice

 



Jude 7

Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition


just as Sodom and Gomor′rah and the surrounding cities, which likewise acted immorally and indulged in unnatural lust, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.

Proof that Francis’ comments approving of gay civil unions were translated accurately

In 2013 Apostate Bergoglio legitimized the false and unbiblical premise of the concept of “gay” identity as “innate and immutable”. That concept is from the so-called “Queer Theory”


Heresiarch Arturo Sosa: Introduces Female Deacons - Abolishes the Devil- supported civil pseudo-gay marriages, homosexual priests and gay pseudo-identity.

Priest: Francis’s promotion of homosexual civil unions a ‘flagrant betrayal’

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)