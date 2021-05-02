A round rainbow appeared in Costa Mesa above St. John the Baptist church during California's consecration to St. Joseph

'Terror of Demons, pray for us'
Father Donald Calloway led the consecration to Saint Joseph at St. John the Baptist church in Costa Mesa on Saturday, May 1, during the feast of Saint Joseph the Worker, at 12 p.m. PDT. Beginning with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass followed by a procession through the church district with a statue of Saint Joseph at the helm.
We prayed the Litany of Saint Joseph and did the act of consecration.
PRAYER OF CONSECRATION TO ST. JOSEPH
O Glorious Patriarch and Patron of the Church! O Virgin Spouse
of the Virgin Mother of God! O Guardian and Virginal Father of the
Word Incarnate! In the presence of Jesus and Mary, I choose you
this day to be my father, my guardian, and my protector.
O great St. Joseph, whom God has made the Head of the Holy
Family, accept me, I beseech you, though utterly unworthy, to be
a member of your “Holy House”. Present me to your Immaculate
Spouse; ask her also to adopt me as her child. With her, pray that
I may constantly think of Jesus, and serve him faithfully to the end
of my life.
O Terror of Demons, increase in me virtue, protect me from the
evil one, and help me not to offend God in any way.
O my Spiritual Father, I hereby consecrate myself to you. In
faithful imitation of Jesus and Mary, I place myself and all my
concerns under your care and protection. To you, after Jesus and
Mary, I consecrate my body and soul, with all their faculties, my
spiritual growth, my home, and all my affairs and undertakings.
Forsake me not, but adopt me as a servant and child of the Holy
Family. Watch over me at all times, but especially at the hour of
my death. Console and strengthen me with the presence of Jesus
and Mary so that, with you, I may praise and adore the Holy
Trinity for all eternity.
Amen
Ioseph 'Tu eris super domum meam.' Gen. xliv. 40.
Lord, have mercy.
Christ, have mercy.
Lord, have mercy.
Christ, hear us.
Christ, graciously hear us.
God, the Father of Heaven, have mercy on us.
God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.
God the Holy Ghost, have mercy on us.
Holy Trinity, One God, have mercy on us.
Holy Mary, Pray for us.*
St. Joseph, *
Renowned offspring of David, *
Light of Patriarchs, *
Spouse of the Mother of God, *
Chaste guardian of the Virgin, *
Foster father of the Son of God, *
Diligent protector of Christ, *
Head of the Holy Family, *
Joseph most just, *
Joseph most chaste, *
Joseph most prudent, *
Joseph most strong, *
Joseph most obedient, *
Joseph most faithful, *
Mirror of patience, *
Lover of poverty, *
Model of artisans, *
Glory of home life, *
Guardian of virgins, *
Pillar of families, *
Solace of the wretched, *
Hope of the sick, *
Patron of the dying, *
Terror of demons, *
Protector of Holy Church, *
Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,
Spare us, O Lord!.
Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,
Graciously hear us, O Lord!
Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,
Have mercy on us.
V. He made him the lord of His household.
R. And prince over all His possessions.
Let us pray:
O God, in your ineffable providence didst vouchsafe to choose Blessed Joseph to be the spouse of your most holy Mother; grant, we beseech Thee, that we may be worthy to have him for our intercessor in heaven whom we venerate as our Protector on earth: Who livest and reignest forever and ever. Amen.
