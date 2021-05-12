The apostate Luis F. Ladaria uses the language of the abortionists

|The apostate Ladaria was chosen by Bergoglio in 2017 as “Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith”
Vatican uses pro-abortion terminology ‘pro-choice’ for first time in ‘abdication of moral authority’
VATICAN CITY, May 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In what would appear to be a first, the Vatican has succumbed to a common practice among abortion advocates and repeatedly mentioned the pro-abortion term “pro-choice” in a recent letter describing politicians who support abortion.
Cardinal Luis F. Ladaria, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), used the terminology in a May 7 letter to Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). Cardinal Ladaria was writing in response to Archbishop Gomez’s letter to the CDF informing the congregation that the U.S. bishops were drawing up a policy on the distribution of Holy Communion to politicians who support abortion.
Of these, Joe Biden is the most prominent and well known of Catholics in the public life who support abortion. Any USCCB policy on distributing Holy Communion would be in response to issues the Church would face from Biden, as Archbishop Gomez outlined in his letter after Biden’s inauguration in January.
In his letter admonishing Gomez for such a plan, Cardinal Ladaria employed the term “pro-choice” four times. He referred to “pro-choice politicians” twice, as well as “pro-choice legislation” and a “pro-choice position.”
One such example of the CDF’s use of this term is given when noting how local bishops should “reach out to and engage in dialogue with Catholic politicians within their jurisdictions who adopt a pro-choice position regarding abortion legislation, euthanasia, or other moral evils, as a means of understanding the nature of their positions and their comprehension of Catholic teaching.”
Speaking to LifeSiteNews, a representative of Restoring the Faith media warned of the power of the Vatican’s words: “Words are not merely a useful conveyance of ideas or information; they contain within themselves an inalienable meaning and power. To wave the white flag and surrender the language is worse than a tactical defeat, it is no less than an abdication of moral authority, perhaps even a treasonous betrayal of the battle-scarred troops fighting for the cause of life.”
This was echoed by catechist and Catholic author Deacon Nick Donnelly, who wrote to LifeSite via social media: “Only five months ago the CDF issued a statement trumpeted around the world as the Church accepting ‘vaccines’ from babies murdered through abortion. Now it has adopted the euphemism ‘pro-choice’ used to hide the abominable reality of abortion. That the CDF could use such a phrase shows how far the curial officials have abandoned even Vatican II’s understanding of abortion as an ‘unspeakable crime.' (GS 51) For the two billion-plus babies murdered in the ‘silent holocaust’ of abortion, this was ‘no-choice.'”
