Good Friday: Prayer for the conversion of the Jews

Let us pray likewise for the faithless Jews: that the Lord our God may remove from their hearts the veil of unbelief: and that they may come to the knowledge of Jesus Christ our Lord.
Let us pray.
Almighty and eternal God, who drivest not away from Thy mercy even the faithless Jews: hear our prayers, which we offer for the blindness of that people: that acknowledging the light of Thy truth, which is Christ, they may be delivered from their darkness. Through the same Jesus Christ, thy Son our Lord, who liveth and reigneth with thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost, ever one God. world without end.
R. Amen.
Council of Florence (Ecumenical XVII)
-The legalities of the Law of Moses may not be observed without the loss of eternal salvation.
Benedict XIV
-The observance of the annulled ceremonies of the Mosaic Law constitutes a sin.
Council of Florence (XVII Ecumenical)
-No one living outside the Catholic Church, not even the Jews, can participate in eternal life.
Saint John Chrysostom
-The Jews when be forgiven neither by circumcision nor by other deeds, but only by Baptism
-Beloved, because of their ancestors, the virtue of the latter is useless to them till they believe.
Saint Cyril of Jerusalem
God the Father does not accept the service of those who do not worship the Son
For the Father has indignation when the Only-begotten Son is set at nought. For it is grievous to a king that merely his soldier should be dishonoured; and when one of his nobler officers or friends is dishonoured, then his anger is greatly increased: but if any should do despite to the king’s only-begotten son himself, who shall appease the father’s indignation on behalf of his only-begotten son? If, therefore, any one wishes to show piety towards God, let him worship the Son, since otherwise the Father accepts not his service. (Saint Cyril of Jerusalem, Catechetical Lecture 10, In one Lord Jesus Christ, no. 1 – 2)
Saint John Chrysostom
Saint John Chrysostom
“For this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins” (Rom 11:27). Not when they are circumcised, not when they sacrifice, not when they do the other deeds of the Law, but when they attain to the forgiveness of sins. If then this hath been promised, but has never yet happened in their case, nor have they ever enjoyed the remission of sins by baptism, certainly it will come to pass. Hence he proceeds, “For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance” (Rom 11:29). (Saint John Chrysostom, Homily XIX, Letter to the Romans, no. 6)
