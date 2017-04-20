Blasphemy: Bergoglio questioned the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and complained against God, on Easter Sunday.

April 16, 2017 Crux: «Francis once again broke with tradition on Easter Sunday, delivering a largely improvised homily centered on a phone call from the day before with a young engineer suffering from a serious illness
Archbishop Fulton Sheen:
Our Lord ... was, in effect, saying to Satan, "You tempt Me to a religion which would relieve want; you want Me to be a baker, instead of a Savior; to be a social reformer, instead of a Redeemer. You are tempting Me away from My Cross, suggesting that I be a cheap leader of people, filling their bellies instead of their souls. You would have Me begin with security instead of ending with it; you would have Me bring outer abundance instead of inner holiness. You and your materialist followers say, 'Man lives by bread alone,' but I say to you, 'Not by bread alone'. Bread there must be, but remember even bread gets all its power to nourish mankind from Me. Bread without Me can harm man; and there is no real security apart from the Word of God. If I give bread alone, then man is no more than an animal, and dogs might as well come first to My banquet. Those who believe in Me must hold to that faith, even when they are starved and weak; even when they are imprisoned and scourged. "I know about human hunger! I have gone without food Myself for forty days. But I refuse to become a mere social reformer who caters only to the belly. You cannot say that I am unconcerned with social justice, for I am feeling at this moment the hunger of the world. I am One with every poor, starving member of the race. That is why I have fasted: so that they can never say that God does not know what hunger is. Begone, Satan! I am not just a social worker who has never been hungry Himself, but One who says, 'I reject any plan which promises to make men richer without making them holier.' Remember! I Who say, 'Not by bread alone', have not tasted bread for forty days!" Life of Christ, pg. 71
Related news:
Blasphemy from Bergoglio: Jesus Christ “made himself the devil”
Blasphemy from Bergoglio: “is God unjust? He was unjust with his son, he sent him to the cross”
Related news:
Blasphemy from Bergoglio: Jesus Christ “made himself the devil”
Blasphemy from Bergoglio: “is God unjust? He was unjust with his son, he sent him to the cross”
Bergoglio changes the transcendental meaning of the Resurrection of Christ by using a Marxist approach.
Blasphemy from Bergoglio: Jesus, when he laments — ‘Father, why have you abandoned me?’ — is he blaspheming? What a mystery!
Blasphemy from Bergoglio: “Inside the Holy Trinity they’re all arguing behind closed doors but on the outside they give the picture of unity”
Blasphemy from Bergoglio: Christ “played the fool”
Blasphemy from Bergoglio: Christ “played the fool”
No comments:
Post a Comment