Roman Catholic Faithful energized Catholics at its conference in Spokane, Washington
A Catholic watchdog group is expanding its investigation of Cdl. Blase Cupich to the diocese of Spokane, Washington, where the Chicago cardinal was bishop from 2010 to 2014.
Speaking to Spokane Catholics Saturday, President Stephen Brady of Roman Catholic Faithful slammed Cupich for promoting homosexuality.
Brady said Cupich is worse than any criminal.
Also speaking Saturday was RCF attorney James Bendell, who reminded attendees that, as bishop of Spokane, Cupich sheltered nearly two dozen predator priests at Cardinal Bea House near the campus of Gonzaga University.
When the news broke in January, it prompted fresh calls for the Chicago archbishop to resign.
Despite pushback from Spokane Bp. Thomas Daly and other bishops, Brady is moving forward with his investigation, announcing Saturday his goal is to oust Cdl. Cupich from power by the end of the year.
No comments:
Post a Comment