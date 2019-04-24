Capuchin Administrator In Chile Isn’t Walking in the Steps of Padre Pio

The Eponymous Flower
The Capuchin Celestino Aos Braco, who has not served as Administrator of Santiago de Chile for four weeks, is denying Communion kneeling on the tongue to the faithful.
(Santiago de Chile) On March 23, Pope Francis appointed the Spanish Capuchin, Fr. Celestino Aos Braco, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Santiago de Chile. At the Chrism Mass celebrated on April 18th with the priests of the diocese in the Cathedral Church of Santiago de Chile on April 18th, he refused the faithful, who knelt down to receive Communion, the very body of Christ.
According to Church law, priests, and more so the bishops, have a duty to exclude public sinners from Communion. If one follows the video of the Chrism Mass in Santiago de Chile, which was published by the archdiocese, then one would have to assume, that the Apostolic Administrator from the Capuchin Order had gifts like his brother, Saint Father Pio. But nothing is known yet.
But if Monsignor Aos Braco doesn’t have the ability to read souls, are the faithful who knelt down to receive Communion, publicly known sinners? And of all the publicly known sinners of Santiago de Chile, who are unlawfully going to Communion, are they kneeling for Communion? This detail is significant because the administrator only denied kneeling believers who presented themselves for Communion.
But still, such a knowledge of public sinners is unknown. Rather, they were pious believers who abide by the ecclesiastical rules, because they see in this act, they offer the necessary homage to the Blessed Sacrament of the altar.
The Apostolic Administrator of Santiago de Chile sees it very differently. Receiving Communion while kneeling on the tongue is obviously such a nuisance that he refused the believers - completely unlawfully - to receive communion.
The Capuchin Aos Braco was appointed by Pope Francis in 2014 as Bishop of the Chilean diocese of Copiapó. The Diocese has 220,000 Catholics and 25 priests, but 35 permanent deacons.
Last March, Pope Francis retired the former Primate of Chile, Ricardo Cardinal Ezzati, in connection with the sexual abuse scandal in the Latin American country surrounding the Karadima case.
Since the inauguration of Msgr. Aos Braco, the Archbishopric of Santiago de Chile has published only his Chrism Mass as a video, so that a comparison with the behavior of the administrator during Communion is not possible.
Obviously, what Alain Pronkin said in Le Journal de Montréal on April 18, 2016, confirms that Pope Francis chooses the "most progressive candidates" in his occupation of dioceses.
They are a nuisance to the doctrine and discipline of the Church, while they face various annoyances "mercifully".
Text: Giuseppe Nardi
Image: Arzobispado de Santiago (screenshot)
Trans: Tancred vekron99@hotmail.com
