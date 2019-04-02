Bergoglio´s apostasy advances by leaps and bounds

“[The vice of sodomy] leads to error, totally removes truth from the deluded mind... It opens up Hell and closes the gates of Paradise.” St. Peter Damian
|Bergoglio is “under the control of Satan”
Bergoglio again promotes the blasphemous apostasy of being born gay.
With this new blasphemous apostasy
Bergoglio blames God for creating people with homosexual tendency.
St. Hildegard of Bingen explains that homosexuality is the supreme offense against God. She also warned that the 'son of perdition' would go to preach an anti gospel to contradict the Word of God and that he would say that adultery and fornication and similar crimes were not sins.
1 Corinthians 6:9-11
"Do you not realise that people who do evil will never inherit the kingdom of God? Make no mistake -- the sexually immoral, idolaters, adulterers, the self-indulgent, sodomites, thieves, misers, drunkards, slanderers and swindlers, none of these will inherit the kingdom of God.
Some of you used to be of that kind: but you have been washed clean, you have been sanctified, and you have been justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and through the Spirit of our God."
1 Corinthians, 6 - Bíblia Católica Online
Nobody is born “gay”
The Scripture clearly tells us that homosexuality is a sin, and also condemns the sin of effeminacy ‘Gay Identity’ to identify oneself as homosexual, that is identifying oneself with the sin of homosexuality. In fact, Scripture has always called this vice unnatural - Vice against nature.
Judgment on False Teachers
Jude 7 just as Sodom and Gomor′rah and the surrounding cities, which likewise acted immorally and indulged in unnatural lust, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.
Let Him Be Anathema!
Let Him Be Anathema!
