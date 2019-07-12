Catholic News Service published a video with a gay activist nun pushing homosexuality as part of the gay agenda of the Amazon Synod

Kelly Bowring:
«In this Vatican produced video they have a "nun" speaking how the church needs to defend "gays and homosexuals" as if the practice of homosexuality is on the same level as defending the poor because it is "the way of the people" with an "Amazonian face."
The Marxist apostate and gay activist nun, Jane Dwyer, pushes homosexuality against the moral teachings of the Catholic Church in rebellion against the natural laws of God.
This gay activist 'nun' belongs to the Sister of Notre Dame de Namur.
