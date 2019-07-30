In 2017 Bergoglio promoted the book of the gay activist nun, Mónica Astorga Cremona, who does militancy in favor of the gay 'gender identity law' of Argentina

More than 10 years ago the leftist nun Mónica Astorga Cremona who is a gay activist met a group of activist homosexual prostitutes who disguise themselves as women. She decided to collaborate with them so the society forcebly accepted them as trans-women in society, so that they could receive State and Church economic aid. She thought that transvestites would create a Gay NGO “Vidas Escondidas” “Hidden Lives” that is dedicated to claiming rights as trans-women, demanding help from the government and being gay activists. They promote gender ideology, they participate in gay pride marches, they promote the change of sex in children and the transgenderism in children.
|Pro Gay Book «Acariciar las Heridas: La Carmelita que ayuda a transexuales»
|The Pro Gay politician Hernán Rossi pushed a bill to promote the gay book using support from Bergoglio.
Exp. 888-d-2017 – Declarese de interes cultural al libro «Acariciar las heridas»
Exp. 888-d-2017 - Declare as a cultural interest the book «Cherish the wounds»
Jorge Lopez with the Travesti who legally changed his male identity for 'Luisa Paz' in Argentina.
The gay activist Mónica Astorga Cremona is also the co-author of the Gay book: «El niño homosexual en la escuela primaria y en la Biblia».
"The Homosexual Child in Primary School and in the Bible".
|The apostate nun Mónica Astorga with the Apostate Priest Sergio Lamberti and the apostate former Priest Ariel Álvarez Valdéz
Bergoglio has been supporting the gay activist nun since 2009.
