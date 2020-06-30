"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Bergoglio criticized Saint Peter during his feast while defending leftist political leaders

 Bergoglio contradicts himself: Don’t Criticize Leaders
by Jules Gomes  •  ChurchMilitant.com  •  June 30, 2020                    

'No one complained about Herod’s evil' 

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - Pope Francis, a relentless critic of populist leaders, has cautioned Catholics not to criticize secular and spiritual leaders as even during the apostolic period "no one complained about Herod's evil and his persecution."
"No one abused Herod — and we are so accustomed to abuse those who are in charge," the pontiff preached in his Monday homily for the solemnity of St. Peter and St. Paul — a feast marked as a secular holiday in Rome.
                               2017 posters in Rome criticizing Francis' heavy-headedness


"It is pointless, even tedious, for Christians to waste their time complaining about the world, about society, about everything that is not right. Complaints change nothing," the Holy Father chided, addressing a small congregation at St. Peter's Basilica.

"Humanly speaking, there were reasons to criticize Peter, but no one criticized him. They did not complain about Peter; they prayed for him," Francis declaimed.



"Saint Paul urged Christians to pray for everyone, especially those who govern," the pope stressed, quoting the Apostle's first epistle to Timothy and describing how citizens criticized political leaders using "many adjectives."
"I will not mention them, because this is neither the time nor the place to mention adjectives that we hear directed against those who govern. Let God judge them; let us pray for those who govern!" Francis reiterated.




If we "prayed more and complained less, if we had a more tranquil tongue," the pope pleaded, "so many closed doors would be opened, so many chains that bind would be broken" as happened when the early Church prayed for Peter while he was in prison.


“He (the Antichrist) will open his mouth to preach contradiction”...
 “He will ally himself with the kings, the princes and the powerful ones of the earth…”
Black Lives Matter has participated in Bergoglio meetings
The Wall Street Journal. Dec. 22, 2016 
Francis held three consecutive annual meetings with social movements. Leaders identified with left-wing ideas were present. Representatives of oppositional US groups such as the Black Lives Matter also participated.





Obfuscation by the Pontiff

A Rome-based biblical scholar told Church Militant that Pope Francis' emphasis on praying for leaders was commendable and needed to be heeded by Catholics.
However, he noted, "the Holy Father seems to be injudiciously, or perhaps even disingenuously, conflating 'criticism,' 'complaint' and 'insult' in his sermon."
"On the one hand, Francis preaches [in Italian] saying 'Nessuno insulta Erode' [nobody insulted Herod]. On the other hand, he says 'ma nessuno lo criticava' [nobody criticized him — Peter]," the biblical scholar noted.

"What Francis doesn't mention is that many Lukan scholars interpret Luke's account of the death of Herod Agrippa I in Acts 12 as a polemic by the powerless early Church against their persecutor."

Bergoglio supports Soros-financed leftist movement responsible for USA’s Civil Unrest

