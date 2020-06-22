"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)

♰♰♰

Monday, June 22, 2020

Bergoglio's antidoctrine contradicts Saint Thomas More and Saint John Fisher

Saint Thomas More:
 " If you live in the time, that no man will give you good counsel, nor no man will give you good example, when you shall see virtue punished, and vice rewarded, but you must stand fast. You must firmly stick to God upon pain of your life" 



"It is a shorter thing and sooner done, to write heresies, than to answer them." --Saint Thomas More.

St. John Fisher, Defense of Marriage and Martyrdom


According to the CDF Bergoglio is "no longer in full communion with the Catholic Church"





Priest explains how Amoris Laetitia was really written to ‘normalize’ homosexuality








Liturgical Collect Prayer:

O God, who in martyrdom have brought true faith to its highest expression, graciously grant that, strengthened through the intercession of Saints John Fisher and Thomas More, we may confirm by the witness of our life the faith we profess with our lips. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. 
