Bergoglio's antidoctrine contradicts Saint Thomas More and Saint John Fisher

Saint Thomas More:
" If you live in the time, that no man will give you good counsel, nor no man will give you good example, when you shall see virtue punished, and vice rewarded, but you must stand fast. You must firmly stick to God upon pain of your life"
"It is a shorter thing and sooner done, to write heresies, than to answer them." --Saint Thomas More.
Priest explains how Amoris Laetitia was really written to ‘normalize’ homosexuality
Father Meiattini: Amoris Laetitia disorients the Christian families instead of confirming them in the faith
Amoris Laetitia's adherents are cismatic and heretical. They join Bergoglio to separate themselves from the teachings of the Catholic Church and persecute faithful Catholics
Liturgical Collect Prayer:
O God, who in martyrdom have brought true faith to its highest expression, graciously grant that, strengthened through the intercession of Saints John Fisher and Thomas More, we may confirm by the witness of our life the faith we profess with our lips. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.
No comments:
Post a Comment