Marxists infiltrated into the Hierarchy replace Catholic Church with a "Universal church": Fr Edgardo Arellano

Boff proposes in his book to establish a "New World Order" which would confer civil rights to the earth, which he calls "Gaia". He believes that a “central government” is necessary to achieve this goal. Boff calls it a "socio-cosmic democracy". He asks to establish a "universal religion" whose "supreme value" would be the preservation of the planet Earth.
Boff: He is the Pope now. He can do anything. You are in for a real surprise about what Francis will do. But this will require the breaking of traditions. Away from the corrupt Vatican curia, to a church that is universal. . And to new, pivotal issues: the gap between the rich and the poor, the disparity of justice. What happened in Rome is revolutionary: a religious from Latin America is elected to the chair of Peter.
The heretical Boff, affirms that Bergoglio is the Pope of the rupture:
«They (John Paul II and Benedict XVI) believed that the Church should have continuity, so that the Second Vatican Council could not mean a break with the first. But now there is a break, the figure of the Pope is no longer the classic, it is another. Francisco did not begin with the reform of the curia, he began with the reform of the papacy. »
According to Protestant heretic Ricca, the main contribution offered by Bergogllio has been "his effort to reinvent the papacy"
Marxist Liberation Theologian Boff: “Francis is One of Us”
Leonardo Boff: “was the mentor of the closest friend, greatest electoral supporter and most influential Cardinal in the new pontificate, the Brazilian Claudio Hummes, also a Franciscan”.
